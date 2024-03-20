Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Longshots and First Round Leader Best Bets
Breaking down some of the best longshots and first round leader bets for the Valspar Championship.
By Todd Moser
In this article, I follow up my Power Ranking Best Bests with some longshots and some first round leader (FRL) best bets.
The Valspar Championship at Innisbrook (Copperhead Course) Longshot Best Bets
Sam Ryder +9000
Ryder is currently in good form on the Florida Swing. Last week, he finished T-16 at the tough Players and T-21 at the Cognizant. Ryder ranks 11th in driving accuracy and 15th in putting average. He also has the preferred early Thursday back nine tee time.
Andrew Novak +10000
Novak’s streak of Top 10s ended last week with a missed cut. Prior to that, he finished T-9, T-8, and T-8 including some final pairings. Novak ranks an impressive 14th in total strokes gained and 22nd in strokes gained on approaching the green.
If he can hang around for the first round with a difficult late tee time, I think he has a shot.
The Valspar Championship at Innisbrook (Copperhead Course) First Round Leader (FRL) Best Bets
Last week, we picked up our second FRL cash with Xander Schauffele. Let’s go for two in a row.
Sam Burns +2500
Burns ranks first on our Power Rankings. He’s on form. His streak of Top 10s ended at four last week thanks to a final round 78. Burns ranks T-33 in first round scoring average this year at 69.00 and has the preferred early Thursday back nine tee time.
Tony Finau +3500
Finau ranks seventh on our Power Rankings. Last week, he got off to a good start at The Players with a first round 69 but faded with a final round 74. Prior to last week, he finished T-13, T-19, and T-6 in three of his four starts. Finau ranks T-25 in first round scoring average at 68.67 and also has the preferred early Thursday back nine tee time.
Cam Young +3500
I’m going with my Xander Schauffele theory from last week. If a guy can’t ever close out a win, why not try him for FRL? Young ranks T-33 in first round scoring average at 69.00 including a 65 three weeks ago at The Cognizant, and he is playing in the Tony Finau group with a preferred early tee time.
Adam Schenk +6600
Schenk ranks ninth on our Power Rankings. He played well last week at The Players finishing with a T-19. Schenk only ranks T-107 in first round scoring average at 71.00 but has the preferred early Thursday back nine tee time.
Sam Ryder +8000
We have Ryder as a longshot so getting off to a good start goes hand-in-hand. He has a good first round scoring average of 68.67 which ranks T-25.
Garrick Higgo +10000
Higgo opened with 67 and 66 in two out of his last three tournaments. He ranks T-31 in first round scoring average at 68.75 and is the first group teeing off Thursday morning.
