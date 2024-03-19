Valspar Championship Power Rankings: Who Are the Best Golfers at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
Power Ranking the best golfers to bet on at this week’s Valspar Championship at Innisbrook.
By Todd Moser
Last week was a successful week with our second consecutive outright with Scottie Scheffler (third outright of the year) and second FRL cash with Xander Schauffele (I finally figured out a way to bet on him and win.)
This week, the final leg of the Florida Swing moves to the Treasure Coast for the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook. Historically, Copperhead is a tough course that has a tough three-hole finish commonly known as “The Snake Pit.” Three out of the last five years, the winner’s score has been -10 or less.
The field in this event is usually light, but there are plenty of big names playing this week at the top of the favorites list.
The big question for the week is: are these star players, who were in contention last week, out of gas after a grueling event or will they carry the momentum into this week?
If you want to bet on this week's event, be sure to take advantage of this great offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who click the link below to sign up for an account using the link below will receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first $5 wager!
The Valspar Championship at Innisbrook (Copperhead Course) Power Rankings
1. Sam Burns +1100
Burns was number six on our card last week and got into contention with a third round 65 before fading with a 76 in the final round.
Burns is this week’s horse for course. Last year, he settled for a sixth-place finish having won the event the prior TWO years and also has three other Top 20 finishes. He is my pick to win this week.
2. Brian Harman +2000
Harman said last week that he had a great preparation for The Players and was confident. He narrowly missed a playoff as his birdie putt on the 18th hole failed to drop.
Harmon was a field-best -19 for the last three rounds and -12 for the last two. He played well at the Arnold Palmer Invitation (API) the week prior with a T-12 and simply loves Bermuda greens. His best finish here is a T-5 in 2022. If he is not out of gas, look for him to contend.
3. Xander Schauffele +750
Poor X actually played well enough to win if not for Scottie Scheffler’s amazing final round 64. And like most of his previous failures, he had numerous chances to win.
The tough thing about betting on him outright is that he often contends but rarely wins. He has three Top 5s this year and another two Top 10s but no wins. His best finish here is a T-12 in 2022.
4. Justin Thomas +1400
When is this guy going to put it all together? He has shown signs but has yet to put four rounds together.
Last week, he missed the cut in one of his favorite events. At the API, he played well for two rounds before falling off on the weekend and ended up finishing T-12. He had another T-12 at Phoenix, a T-6 at Pebble, and a T-3 at The Amex. JT plays well here. He finished T-13, a T-3, and a T-13 the last three years.
I thought he would pick up a win during the Florida Swing. He’s got one more shot.
5. Jordan Spieth +1400
Like JT, Spieth is an enigma. He also missed the cut last week and did not contend at the API finishing T-30. We keep waiting for him to break through, but his lack of consistency has held him back.
His scorecards look more like Phil Mickelson’s. He finished T-3 here last year and won in 2016, so I do expect him to contend.
6. Nick Taylor +3300
I’ve been on his bandwagon since last year’s Canadian Open. He has played great this year winning the WM Phoenix Open and contending the last two weeks at the API (T-12) and The Players (T-39).
His third round 76 derailed his chances last week after being among the leaders after two rounds. And yet, he is still 33:1. What a bargain. His best finish here was last year with a T-10.
7. Tony Finau +2200
Finau has a bit of the “Schauffele Disease” often contending but never winning. His last win was over a year ago at the Mexico Open.
He’s got three Top 20s this year with a season best T-6 at The Farmers. His best finish here is a T-5 back in 2017. What will help him at the tough Copperhead is his strokes gained off the tee and approaching the green where he ranks eighth and fourth. However, he still needs to figure out the putting where he ranks 100+ in 13 categories.
8. Maverick McNealy +5000
This guy is playing good golf. The post-injury comeback is well underway. Having missed six months last year due to a variety of injuries, the former Stanford star has secured his card and can play without that pressure.
Last week, he tied for ninth which marked his third Top 15 in four weeks. The man can scramble and putt. He ranks second in scrambling and first in putts per round. He tied for 36th last year in his only appearance here.
9. Adam Schenk +6600
Schenk nearly won The Valspar last year before finishing solo second. He has quietly played some good golf. Last week, he finished T-19 dropping a bit after a final round 71.
His best finish this year was a T-17 at Phoenix. He is ranked 40th in strokes gained off the tee and 32nd in strokes gained around the green. His putting has been inconsistent as he ranks in the Top 10 in four putting categories but ranks 100+ in four putting categories.
Perhaps his good play last week and a near win a year ago will give him momentum to contend.
10. Adam Hadwin +4500
The Canadian rounds out our Top 10 mainly because of his success in this tournament where he won in 2017 and finished T-7 in 2022.
Last week was not a good one for Hadwin, as he missed the cut and wasn’t particularly close. However, he has two Top 10 finishes this year with a T-4 at The Genesis and a T-6 at The Amex. This guy can go low. He owns one of the tour’s rounds of 59. Known for his putting, he currently ranks 33rd in total putting and first in final round putting average.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.