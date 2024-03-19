Valspar Championship Hole in One Odds and History (Will Someone Record an Ace at Copperhead Course?)
Breaking down the history of holes in one at this week's PGA Tour event, the Valspar Championship, as well as the odds for one to occur.
The PGA Tour heads to Copperhead Course to wrap up its Florida swing. If you want to read my full betting preview, including my best bets, you'll find them here.
In this article, we're going to take a look at the history of holes in one as well as the odds for one to take place this week. Last week, we cashed a +195 winner for there to be a hole in one on the 17th green.
Can we correctly predict whether or not there will be a hole in one again this week? Let's find out.
Valspar Championship Hole in One History
- Ryan Brehm - 2023
- Jason Kokrak - 2019
- Jonathan Byrd - 2015
- Kris Blanks - 2012
- Stewart Cink - 2012, 2003
- Scott Stallings - 2011
- Cameron Tringale - 2011
- Justin Leonard -2010
- Ryan Moore - 2007
- Mathias Gronberg - 2004
- Jonathan Kaye - 2004
Valspar Championship Hole in One Odds
The odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Yes +100
- No -135
This week, I think the betting value lies in taking "No holes in one" at -135 odds. As you can see by the history above, there have only been three holes in one at this event over the past 10 years and only 12 holes in one total since this event began back in 2000.
The Copperhead Course is specifically known for its long and tough Par 3 holes, which makes sense when you see the overall lack of aces at this event throughout the year.
It may be a boring bet to root for, but it's the right side this week.
Prediction: No holes in one -135
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.