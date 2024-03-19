Valspar Championship Prop Bets (Back Nick Taylor as Top Canadian)
Breaking down the best prop bets to wager on for this week's PGA Tour event, the Valspar Championship.
Just because March Madness starts this week doesn't mean we can't bet on the PGA Tour as well. This week's event is the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course and if you want to find out my best bets to win it, you can read my full betting preview here.
In this article, we're going to focus in on some prop bets. I have a couple of nationality wagers locked in as well as a play on whether or not we'll see a hole-in-one this week.
Valspar Championship prop bets
- Nick Taylor Top Canadian +250
- Aaron Baddeley Top Oceania +450
- Hole in one: No -135
Nick Taylor Top Canadian +250
We're talking the favorites amongst the Canadians but for good reason. Outside of Corey Conners, who isn't competing this week, Nick Taylor has been in by far the best forms amongst the Canadians. He's coming off two-straight finishes were he's finished 26th or better and he also finished inside the top 10 at this event last season.
Meanwhile Adam Hadwin, Adam Svensson, and Ben Silerman are all coming off a missed cut, and Mackenzie Hughes has missed the cut three of the four times hes played this event. Taylor is the no-brainer bet in this spot at +250 odds.
Aaron Baddeley Top Oceania +450
We're going to take a bit of a shot here on Aaron Baddeley to finish as the top golfer amongst those from Australia and New Zealand. The two golfers above him, Min Woo Lee and Ryan Fox, have never competed at this event. Copperhead Course is a tough track to get around so not having any course experience could spell trouble for them, especially with how wayward Fox has been off the tee.
Harrison Endycott shouldn't be much of a concern. He hasn't finished better than T39 in his four PGA Tour events this season and much like Fox, he has had trouble keeping the ball in the fairway.
Baddeley has been a bit inconsistent, but he does have three top 30 finishes in his last five starts and he has more course experience at this event than any of the other three golfers. This is the sixth time he'll be teeing it up at the Valspar. He's worth a shot in this group at +450.
Hole in one: No -135
I broke down the full history of holes in one at the Valspar, which you can read here, but to keep things short, there has only been three holes in one the past 10 years at this event. The Copperhead course is known to have some of the most tough Par 3 holes on the PGA Tour so it's no wonder holes in one are few and far between.
It may not be the fun side of the bet to be on, but there's plenty of value in betting on the "no hole in one" at -135 odds.
