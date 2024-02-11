What Was the Result of the Coin Toss at Super Bowl 2024?
Breaking down the result of the coin toss at Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
By Peter Dewey
One of the first prop bets of Super Bowl 58 is decided!
The coin toss to decide who gets the ball first between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 has happened, and the result is in...
Heads!
The Chiefs won the toss after the 49ers called tails, electing to defer. That means that San Francisco will start with the ball in Super Bowl 58.
Let's break down what this means in the betting market and some of the history of the coin toss. It may give us some insight into who wins the Super Bowl.
What Was the Result of the Super Bowl 58 Coin Toss?
This year's coin toss ended up with heads as the result.
The Chiefs won the toss and elected to kick to start the game.
Prior to last season, the team that had won the coin toss had gone on to lose the Super Bowl in eight straight seasons. The Chiefs broke that streak in 2023, will things stay that way this season?
Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds
If you placed a bet on the coin toss at -105 odds, you would have come out a winner if you bet heads. A $105 bet would net $100 on this wager.
One bettor placed a major wager on the coin toss, betting $100K on tails to be the result. It's safe to say that bettor is extremely disappointed in the outcome of this year's toss.
Super Bowl Coin Toss History
Super Bowl
Teams
Heads or Tails
Toss Winner
Game Winner
LVIII
SF vs. KC
Heads
Kansas City
TBD
LVII
KC vs. PHI
Tails
Kansas City
Kansas City
LVI
LAR vs. CIN
Heads
Cincinnati
LA Rams
LV
KC vs. TB
Heads
Kansas City
Tampa Bay
LIV
KC vs. SF
Tails
San Francisco
Kansas City
LIII
NE vs. LAR
Tails
LA Rams
New England
LII
NE Vs. PHI
Heads
New England
Philadelphia
LI
ATL vs. NE
Tails
Atlanta
New England
L
CAR vs. DEN
Tails
Carolina
Denver
XLIX
SEA vs. NE
Tails
Seattle
New England
XLVIII
SEA vs. DEN
Tails
Seattle
Seattle
XLVII
BAL vs. SF
Heads
Baltimore
Baltimore
XLVI
NE vs. NYG
Heads
New England
NY Giants
XLV
GB vs. PIT
Heads
Green Bay
Green Bay
XLIV
NO vs. IND
Heads
New Orleans
New Orleans
XLIII
ARZ vs. PIT
Heads
Arizona
Pittsburgh
XLII
NYG vs. NE
Tails
NY Giants
NY Giants
XLI
CHI vs. IND
Heads
Chicago
Indianapolis
XL
SEA vs. PIT
Tails
Seattle
Pittsburgh
XXXIX
PHI vs. NE
Tails
Philadelphia
New England
XXXVIII
CAR vs. NE
Tails
Carolina
New England
XXXVII
TB vs. OAK
Tails
Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay
XXXVI
STL vs. NE
Heads
St Louis
New England
XXXV
NYG vs. BAL
Tails
NY Giants
Baltimore
XXXIV
STL vs. TEN
Tails
St. Louis
St. Louis
XXXIII
ATL vs. DEN
Tails
Atlanta
Denver
XXXII
GB vs. DEN
Tails
Green Bay
Denver
XXXI
NE vs. GB
Heads
New England
Green Bay
XXX
DAL vs. PIT
Tails
Dallas
Dallas
XXIX
SF vs. SD
Heads
San Francisco
San Francisco
XXVIII
DAL vs. BUF
Tails
Dallas
Dallas
XXVII
BUF vs. DAL
Heads
Buffalo
Dallas
XXVI
WAS vs. BUF
Heads
Washington
Washington
XXV
BUF vs. NYG
Heads
Buffalo
NY Giants
XXIV
DEN vs. SF
Heads
Denver
San Francisco
XXIII
SF vs. CIN
Tails
San Francisco
San Francisco
XXII
WAS vs. DEN
Heads
Washington
Washington
XXI
DEN vs. NYG
Tails
Denver
NY Giants
XX
CHI vs. NE
Tails
Chicago
Chicago
XIX
SF vs. MIA
Tails
San Francisco
San Francisco
XVIII
LA Raiders vs. WAS
Heads
LA Raiders
LA Raiders
XVII
MIA vs. WAS
Tails
Miami
Washington
XVI
SF vs. CIN
Tails
San Francisco
San Francisco
XV
PHI vs. OAK
Tails
Philadelphia
Oakland
XIV
LAR vs. PIT
Heads
LA Rams
Pittsburgh
XIII
DAL vs. PIT
Heads
Dallas
Pittsburgh
XII
DAL vs. DEN
Heads
Dallas
Dallas
XI
OAK vs. MIN
Tails
Oakland
Oakland
X
DAL vs. PIT
Heads
Dallas
Pittsburgh
IX
PIT vs. MIN
Tails
Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh
VIII
MIA vs. MIN
Heads
Miami
Miami
VII
MIA vs. WAS
Heads
Miami
Miami
VI
MIA vs. DAL
Heads
Miami
Dallas
V
DAL vs. BAL
Tails
Dallas
Baltimore
IV
MIN vs. KC
Tails
Minnesota
Kansas City
III
NYJ vs. BAL
Heads
NY Jets
NY Jets
II
GB vs. OAK
Tails
Oakland
Green Bay
I
GB vs. KC
Heads
Green Bay
Green Bay
