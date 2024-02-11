Betsided

What Was the Result of the Coin Toss at Super Bowl 2024?

Breaking down the result of the coin toss at Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

By Peter Dewey

Super Bowl coin.
Super Bowl coin. / TIM SHORTT/ FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY
One of the first prop bets of Super Bowl 58 is decided!

The coin toss to decide who gets the ball first between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 has happened, and the result is in...

Heads!

The Chiefs won the toss after the 49ers called tails, electing to defer. That means that San Francisco will start with the ball in Super Bowl 58.

Let's break down what this means in the betting market and some of the history of the coin toss. It may give us some insight into who wins the Super Bowl.

What Was the Result of the Super Bowl 58 Coin Toss?

This year's coin toss ended up with heads as the result.

The Chiefs won the toss and elected to kick to start the game.

Prior to last season, the team that had won the coin toss had gone on to lose the Super Bowl in eight straight seasons. The Chiefs broke that streak in 2023, will things stay that way this season?

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

If you placed a bet on the coin toss at -105 odds, you would have come out a winner if you bet heads. A $105 bet would net $100 on this wager.

One bettor placed a major wager on the coin toss, betting $100K on tails to be the result. It's safe to say that bettor is extremely disappointed in the outcome of this year's toss.

Super Bowl Coin Toss History

Super Bowl

Teams

Heads or Tails

Toss Winner

Game Winner

LVIII

SF vs. KC

Heads

Kansas City

TBD

LVII

KC vs. PHI

Tails

Kansas City

Kansas City

LVI

LAR vs. CIN

Heads

Cincinnati

LA Rams

LV

KC vs. TB

Heads

Kansas City

Tampa Bay

LIV

KC vs. SF

Tails

San Francisco

Kansas City

LIII

NE vs. LAR

Tails

LA Rams

New England

LII

NE Vs. PHI

Heads

New England

Philadelphia

LI

ATL vs. NE

Tails

Atlanta

New England

L

CAR vs. DEN

Tails

Carolina

Denver

XLIX

SEA vs. NE

Tails

Seattle

New England

XLVIII

SEA vs. DEN

Tails

Seattle

Seattle

XLVII

BAL vs. SF

Heads

Baltimore

Baltimore

XLVI

NE vs. NYG

Heads

New England

NY Giants

XLV

GB vs. PIT

Heads

Green Bay

Green Bay

XLIV

NO vs. IND

Heads

New Orleans

New Orleans

XLIII

ARZ vs. PIT

Heads

Arizona

Pittsburgh

XLII

NYG vs. NE

Tails

NY Giants

NY Giants

XLI

CHI vs. IND

Heads

Chicago

Indianapolis

XL

SEA vs. PIT

Tails

Seattle

Pittsburgh

XXXIX

PHI vs. NE

Tails

Philadelphia

New England

XXXVIII

CAR vs. NE

Tails

Carolina

New England

XXXVII

TB vs. OAK

Tails

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay

XXXVI

STL vs. NE

Heads

St Louis

New England

XXXV

NYG vs. BAL

Tails

NY Giants

Baltimore

XXXIV

STL vs. TEN

Tails

St. Louis

St. Louis

XXXIII

ATL vs. DEN

Tails

Atlanta

Denver

XXXII

GB vs. DEN

Tails

Green Bay

Denver

XXXI

NE vs. GB

Heads

New England

Green Bay

XXX

DAL vs. PIT

Tails

Dallas

Dallas

XXIX

SF vs. SD

Heads

San Francisco

San Francisco

XXVIII

DAL vs. BUF

Tails

Dallas

Dallas

XXVII

BUF vs. DAL

Heads

Buffalo

Dallas

XXVI

WAS vs. BUF

Heads

Washington

Washington

XXV

BUF vs. NYG

Heads

Buffalo

NY Giants

XXIV

DEN vs. SF

Heads

Denver

San Francisco

XXIII

SF vs. CIN

Tails

San Francisco

San Francisco

XXII

WAS vs. DEN

Heads

Washington

Washington

XXI

DEN vs. NYG

Tails

Denver

NY Giants

XX

CHI vs. NE

Tails

Chicago

Chicago

XIX

SF vs. MIA

Tails

San Francisco

San Francisco

XVIII

LA Raiders vs. WAS

Heads

LA Raiders

LA Raiders

XVII

MIA vs. WAS

Tails

Miami

Washington

XVI

SF vs. CIN

Tails

San Francisco

San Francisco

XV

PHI vs. OAK

Tails

Philadelphia

Oakland

XIV

LAR vs. PIT

Heads

LA Rams

Pittsburgh

XIII

DAL vs. PIT

Heads

Dallas

Pittsburgh

XII

DAL vs. DEN

Heads

Dallas

Dallas

XI

OAK vs. MIN

Tails

Oakland

Oakland

X

DAL vs. PIT

Heads

Dallas

Pittsburgh

IX

PIT vs. MIN

Tails

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh

VIII

MIA vs. MIN

Heads

Miami

Miami

VII

MIA vs. WAS

Heads

Miami

Miami

VI

MIA vs. DAL

Heads

Miami

Dallas

V

DAL vs. BAL

Tails

Dallas

Baltimore

IV

MIN vs. KC

Tails

Minnesota

Kansas City

III

NYJ vs. BAL

Heads

NY Jets

NY Jets

II

GB vs. OAK

Tails

Oakland

Green Bay

I

GB vs. KC

Heads

Green Bay

Green Bay

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

