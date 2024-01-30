Who is the Favorite in This Year’s Super Bowl? (Super Bowl 2024 Odds)
The San Francisco 49ers are the favorite in Super Bowl 58, although the odds have shifted since they opened.
By Peter Dewey
Super Bowl 58 is less than two weeks away, and there has been a ton of movement in the odds for this game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
All postseason long, the 49ers have been favored to win the Super Bowl in the futures odds, but the team wasn't nearly as dominant as you'd expect in the playoffs, coming from behind in both the divisional round and the NFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl.
Meanwhile, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs pulled off two wins as moneyline underdogs to reach the Super Bowl (they also destroyed the Miami Dolphins as favorites).
Kansas City was an underdog in the Super Bowl last season, but it won the game outright. That means Mahomes has won three of his last four playoff games despite not being favored.
Which now brings us to Super Bowl 58... who do oddsmakers have favored to win? Let's dive into the latest odds and movement for this year's big game.
If you’re looking to bet on a team to win the Super Bowl, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Who Is the Favorite in Super Bowl 2024?
The 49ers are favored to win Super Bowl 58. The team opened as a 2.5-point favorite on Sunday night, but there was immediate line movement toward Kansas City.
The Chiefs were just one-point underdogs early on Monday, but the line has now climbed back to San Francisco -2 as of this writing.
There's no doubt that money on both sides can move the odds, but the 49ers are the favorite, sitting at -120 on the moneyline to win it all.
Based on implied probability, the 49ers have a 54.55 percent chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this se
49ers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total for Super Bowl 2024
You don't just have to bet on a side in the Super Bowl. There are many prop bets, totals and much more to consider wagering on as well. We'll have you covered here ate BetSided with picks for all different markets in Super Bowl 58.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.