LeBron James logra la mejor temporada número 21 en la historia de la NBA

LeBron James 21st season is over:



• 25.7 PPG

• 8.3 APG

• 7.3 RPG

• 1.3 SPG

• 54/41/75%

• 63% TS



LeBron is the only player in NBA history with 25+ PPG, 8+ APG, 50+ FG%, and 40+ 3P% in a single season.



It's the greatest 21st season in basketball history. pic.twitter.com/ilm074D3yJ