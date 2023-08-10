2023 Leagues Cup, Quarterfinals: LAFC vs. Monterrey preview and prediction
By Jason Cozad
LAFC and Monterrey will be the quarterfinals second MLS vs. Liga MX match. They will come face-to-face at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET.
LAFC and Monterrey are getting ready to meet for the first time when they step on the pitch together in the 2023 Leagues Cup quarterfinals. However, these two teams are no strangers to meeting the other league, and it should be another great showdown between the MLS and Liga MX.
How did LAFC and Monterrey get to this point?
One team had to play two more matches than the other, but that is what happens when you get a bye into the knockout stages. LAFC secured their spot in the knockout stage by being the 2022 MLS Champions.
LAFC secured their quarterfinal spot by running all over Real Salt Lake with a very comfortable 4-0 win. All four goals came in the second half with the help of Denis Bouanga, scoring two goals, Nathan Ordaz and Filip Krastev.
Monterrey had to face another Liga MX team to make it here, and it took work for them. Tigres UANL held Monterrey scoreless throughout the match until Sergio Canales scored a penalty shot in injury time. That penalty shot was the critical factor for Monterrey, bringing them to the point they are now.
LAFC vs. Monterrey head-to-head and prediction
LAFC has only played two matches in the 2023 Leagues Cup but has made sure to make up for it, scoring 11 goals and only giving up one. Monterrey has scored nine goals over four matches and has given up two.
LAFC has faced Mexican teams nine times, winning four and drawing five of them. Those four wins have all come on their home pitch. Monterrey has met American teams 17 times with 13 wins, two losses, and two draws.
LAFC have been unbeaten in all competitions in the last five matches and, during that time, have scored 16 times and given up three goals. Monterrey has also been excellent, winning six matches and keeping five clean sheets. Both of these teams are in great form and ready to make their push toward the semifinals. This should be a perfect back-and-forth match with a good amount of goals. The prediction for this match is LAFC coming out on top 4-3.