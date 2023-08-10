2023 Leagues Cup, Quarterfinals: Nashville SC vs. Minnesota United preview and prediction
By Jason Cozad
Nashville SC and Minnesota is the second MLS matchup of the 2023 Leagues Cup quarterfinals. These two teams will go head-to-head at GEODIS Park on Aug 11th at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Nashville SC and Minnesota United have faced off against each other three other times, with Minnesota winning once and having drawn two matches. Nashville is hoping to find their winning ways against Minnesota.
How did Nashville SC and Minnesota United get to where they are?
Both Nashville and Minnesota had to fight their way to the quarterfinals by winning penalty shootouts. Nashville played Club America to a 2-2 draw but came out victorious in a 6-5 shootout. Nashville has been having trouble with their discipline when they have been on the pitch. Six red cards have come Nashville’s way, including one in the Leagues Cup. The red cards have caused some struggle for them, but will they be able to break that trend and make the most out of this home-field advantage they have for this match?
Minnesota United also ended their match with Toluca with a 2-2 draw but became victorious in a 4-2 penalty shootout. Minnesota has also had some trouble with red cards during the Leagues Cup, where players were sent off against Puebla and Toluca. These absences have significantly disrupted any plans that the coach has had, but Minnesota has continued to be a very competitive team.
Nashville SC and Minnesota United head-to-head and prediction
This will be the first time Minnesota is returning to GEODIS Park since their 2-1 win over Nashville. Nashville is hoping to come out on top this time, but with Nashville losing the last six times in their previous ten games, they will have to make sure they can keep up with the fight. Minnesota has been a scoring machine, scoring 12 goals, and has only given up eight in the last five matches, whereas Nashville has scored no goals but has given up 11.
With Nashville only being able to have won three matches at home in their last five home matches, it is not something to be too happy about, but they will have to try to slow down Minnesota United’s forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane. Hlongwane is the Leagues Cup top scorer right now with seven goals, but everyone has their breaking point. The prediction for this match is Nashville, and Minnesota United will draw 1-1, with Nashville winning the shootout 4-2.