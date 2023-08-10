NFL Rumors: Kyle Shanahan confirms 49ers wild QB plan if they’d made Super Bowl
Kyle Shanahan had a plan to get a QB for the 49ers if they reached the Super Bowl. The plan? A wild one.
Looks like the Colts signing Kerry Collins out of retirement in 2011 wasn’t such a crazy idea. Kyle Shanahan almost did the same thing in the postseason.
What? That’s right. In the NFC Championship game last season, the 49ers lost two quarterbacks and lost to the Eagles. But what if San Francisco pulled off the upset? Who would have played QB for them in the Super Bowl?
That’s where it gets good. Shanahan said Thursday that if the 49ers were booked to play in the desert, they’d have brought Phillip Rivers out of retirement.
Say what? Phillip Rivers? Was San Francisco going to stick it to the Chargers again as they did with signing Fred Dean, Gary “Big Hands” Johnson, Louie Kelcher, and Billy Shields and win the big one? It could have happened.
Kyle Shanahan signing Phillip Rivers out of retirement to play for the 49ers in the Super Bowl would have been a wild story.
Imagine the headlines if Phillip Rivers was signed out of retirement and wound up leading San Francisco to a Super Bowl title, the first since, ironically, beating the Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX.
Plus, if it happened in that script, Kansas City would have lost back-to-back Super Bowls, which would be a bad look for Patrick Mahomes, but also, an excruciating piece of revenge would have been dealt to Chiefs Kingdom due to the events of Super Bowl LIV.
It’s fun to speculate, but it’s also important to know that Phillip Rivers could have won a Super Bowl ring, officially cementing his Hall of Fame-worthy career. Rivers will probably still get in but with a ring? That would have been historic. What could have potentially been? Maybe KC still wins; who knows?