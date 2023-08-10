Reds finally getting the reinforcements their rotation needs soon
The Reds will soon see their injured pitchers return from the IL, giving them the much needed reinforcements down the stretch.
For the better part of the season, the Cincinnati Reds have struggled to put together a complete starting rotation. In the beginning of the season, Graham Ashcraft and Luis Cessa struggled. Soon after, Nick Lodolo went down with an injury and hasn’t been back in the rotation.
As the season went on, Cincinnati moved to a younger rotation, featuring Brandon Williamson and Andrew Abbott, with Cessa gone and Lodolo on the IL. Luke Weaver has struggled all season and a few Reds starters have bounced around the IL, with Hunter Greene joining Lodolo on it now.
With two weak links in the rotation, Luke Weaver (2-4, 6.75 ERA) and Ben Lively (4-7, 5.20 ERA) Cincinnati is desperate for reinforcements to arrive. Lucky for them, they’re on their way.
Hunter Greene eyes return to Reds with two more rehab starts on his slate
The Reds ace, Hunter Greene has spent the last two months on the injured list with a hip injury that had nagged for weeks before it became unbearable. After a long road back to the mound, the flamethrower is finally nearing a return.
Thursday night, he gets the ball for the Louisville Bats, where he’s expected to pitch four innings. He’ll make one additional rehab start before his intended return date, August 20th against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Injuries to Greene and Lodolo, as well as Jonathan India and Jake Fraley, have plagued the Reds and ignited a rough downward spiral in August. Cincinnati has felt the shock waves that were caused by their decision to not acquire a starter at the trade deadline and it’s hurting more than they would have imagined.
To make matters worse, former Red and 2023 Reds trade deadline target, Michael Lorenzen fired a no-hitter in his second start for the Phillies. Cincinnati missed out big time on their old friend and they have paid the price for it.