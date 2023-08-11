Niners hoping to reboot career of former Chiefs top draft pick
By Scott Rogust
The San Francisco 49ers are bringing in a former top draft pick by the Kansas City Chiefs for depth on the defensive line.
The San Francisco 49ers in recent years have had one of the most vaunted defensive lines in the NFL. They have Nick Bosa, who won Defensive Player of the Year, and Arik Armstead, not to mention their addition of former Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave. Still, they did lose edge rushers like starter Samson Ebukam, Charles Omenihu, and Jordan Willis.
Ahead of their first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Aug. 13, the 49ers are bringing in some depth.
According to KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson, the 49ers are signing former Kansas City Chiefs draft pick Breland Speaks.
49ers sign former Chiefs draft pick Breeland Speaks
Speaks was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. He was actually Kansas City’s top draft pick as they traded their 2018 first-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in their trade-up in the first round last year to select quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Speaks was a former Second-team All-SEC with the Ole Miss Rebels.
The thing is, Speaks only played one season with the Chiefs, his rookie year. Through 16 games played, Speaks recorded 24 combined tackles (15 solo, nine assisted), eight quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and 1.5 sacks. He missed the entirety of the 2019 season due to knee injuries. And ahead of the 2020 campaign, Speaks was released by the Chiefs.
Speaks bounced around on the practice squads and offseason rosters of various teams in 2020 and 2021 before receiving an opportunity to play for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. Speaks led the entire league in sacks with nine. Speaks recorded 53 combined tackles (25 solo, 28 assisted), six tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in 10 games.
In recent weeks, Speaks worked out for the Denver Broncos and Raiders.
Now, he ends up on the runner-ups in the NFC Championship Game, looking to land a spot on the 53-man roster.