Cade Johnson injury update: Latest on scary injury for WR stretchered off field
By Josh Wilson
Cade Johnson left the field on a stretcher during the Seahawks first preseason game of 2023. Here’s the latest on his injury.
Seattle Seahawks WR and special teams return man Cade Johnson walked off the field under his own power, but after being examined in the sideline medical tent, left the field on a stretcher and was taken to the hospital.
Normally, stretcher-and-ambulance exits are due to a big hit that leaves the player immobile on the field with a pause in play, so it was curious — and perhaps a bit worrisome — that the stretcher was so delayed.
Thankfully, the incident appears to be almost entirely precautionary.
Cade Johnson returned a kickoff during the Thursday night preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings and suffered a concussion on the play. He returned the ball 17 yards and walked off the field, but did appear to lack stability as he stood up.
After being examined on the sideline, it was determined Johnson suffered a concussion. He was stretchered off despite being alert and having movement in his extremities.
Head coach Pete Carroll explained to the media after the game that the team was exercising maximum precautions with Johnson, and that the early reports from the hospital were positive, given the circumstances. Here’s his quote, from ESPN:
"“We got a real good report — the early one,” Carroll said. “I’m hoping that’s conclusive, but that’s what we heard.”He added that the team “went to the max precautions, and the findings were already really positive.”"
It’s an unfortunate reality of the high injury rate on kickoffs and returns that the NFL has been trying to solve for years, toying around with moving the kickoff placement and tweaking fair catch rules as well.
Johnson is entering his second year in the NFL. In his rookie season, he had limited play time with seven targets between the regular and postseason. Johnson was a solid return man at South Dakota State, and it seems as if the Seahawks were hoping to see what he would bring to the table on special teams this preseason.
It’s unclear the timeline for his return to play, as the concussion protocol can wildly vary based on unique circumstances player-to-player.