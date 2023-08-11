Kareem Hunt watch: Surprise team is interested in former rushing champ
By Scott Rogust
Running back Kareem Hunt’s free agency tour continues, as he’s scheduled to visit with an NFC North team.
Training camp is underway, and teams are ready to play in their first preseason games this week. Even so, there are still some big-name players left in free agency, looking for an opportunity with a new team. One of the more active names that are currently on a visiting tour is former Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt.
Earlier this week, it looked as though Hunt was on the verge of signing a deal with the New Orleans Saints after passing a physical. But then, Hunt would leave New Orleans to take a visit with the Indianapolis Colts. But, he left the AFC South team without a deal. As it turns out, Hunt is set to visit another team.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Hunt is visiting with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.
NFL rumors: Kareem Hunt visiting with Vikings on Friday
The Vikings made notable running back news this offseason by releasing Dalvin Cook from his contract. That paved the way for Alexander Mattison to take over as the starter. This offseason, the Vikings signed Mattison to a two-year, $7 million deal.
Could the Vikings be looking to add Hunt to create a one-two punch with Mattison this season? Well, it would have to depend on the contract. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Hunt left the Saints without a deal after reportedly receiving a larger offer from the Colts. However, the two sides could not reach an agreement at the time of his visit, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that there was “continued interest from other teams.”
Last season, Hunt ran for 468 yards and three touchdowns on 123 carries, while catching 35-of-44 targets for 210 yards and a touchdown in 17 games.
Now we will wait to see if Hunt agrees to a deal with the Vikings, or if he will explore other options ahead of the 2023 season.