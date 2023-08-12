Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection gives Bears fans fever dreams immediately
By Scott Rogust
DJ Moore was just what Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears were missing, and he showed just that with his huge touchdown in their preseason opener.
The Chicago Bears had the worst record in the NFL last season and received the No. 1 pick in the draft as a result. With no need for a quarterback, the Bears auctioned the No. 1 pick to the highest bidder. The Carolina Panthers called, throwing in multiple draft picks, and even their top wide receiver in DJ Moore to finalize the deal. The Bears have desperately needed a top, game-changing wideout for quarterback Justin Fields to target, and Moore on paper could do just that.
As for in-game action, Moore proved that he is the real deal and a breath of fresh air for the Bears’ offense.
In Chicago’s opening drive, Fields targeted Moore on a screen pass about two yards behind the line of scrimmage on a 2nd-and-9 situation. Moore watched offensive lineman Braxton Jones push away an incoming Titans defender for an opening past the line of scrimmage. Then, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins opened up a clearer path downfield. Finally, a block by Ja’Tyre Carter allowed Moore to use his speed to run past the crowd and reach the end zone for the 62-yard touchdown.
DJ Moore shows he’s just what the Bears have been missing in preseason opener
A lot of great blocking from the o-line and great wherewithal from Moore to take advantage of the openings to hit pay dirt.
This was the second long touchdown credited for the Bears early on. Fields threw another pass behind the line of scrimmage, this time while being pressured, to a wide-open Khalil Herbert. Much like Moore, Herbert received blocks downfield to get an opening. Herbert even ate a tackle attempt, but powered through it to cross the goal line.
Last season with the Panthers, Moore recorded 63 receptions for 888 yards and seven touchdowns on 118 targets.
Yes, it may just be the preseason against the Titans, but it’s hard not to be excited if you are a Bears fan. Especially now that the NFC North is wide open between themselves, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers.