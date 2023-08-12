Mets have clearly given up with latest lineup vs. rival Braves
By Scott Rogust
As if selling at the trade deadline wasn’t a sign enough that the New York Mets were punting on the season, then their lineup for Game 1 of their doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves was proof of it.
The New York Mets entered the season with the largest payroll in all of baseball, after spending nearly $500 million in total money on free-agent contracts. The expectation was that they were going to contend for the World Series. Instead, they fell outside of postseason contention, and owner Steve Cohen and general manager Billy Eppler decided the best course of action was to sell at the trade deadline and replenish their farm system. With that, Mets baseball after the trade deadline was essentially “must-pass television.”
But, there are still going to be Mets fans who watch the remainder of the season. After all, what else is on besides preseason football?
Well, the Mets are preparing for a doubleheader against the rival Atlanta Braves, who are basically coasting to the postseason with the NL East division lead. New York unveiled their Game 1 lineup, and let’s just say that it’s less-than-stellar.
Mets unveil embarrassing lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Braves
Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso are batting third and fourth in the lineup. That’s cool. But, fans look at names like Daniel Vogelbach, Abraham Almonte, Jonathan Arauz, Rafael Ortega, and DJ Stewart, and immediately shudder.
Now, let’s look at the Braves’ Game 1 lineup. Uh oh. A lineup of Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, Matt Olson, and Ozzie Albies.
Maybe check out the NFL preseason slate at 1:00 p.m. ET, fans.
The Mets, unlike other teams in the New York market (looking at you, Yankees), actually committed to a plan at the trade deadline. With that, they sold players like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer and got a pair of MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects in Luisangel Acuña and Drew Gilbert. With that, their farm system is in a much better spot, so credit to them.
But by selling, the Mets signaled that they are focused on 2024, and that means the baseball for the final two months of the season is basically meaningless. When looking at the lineup for Game 1 of the doubleheader, it’s feeling like a punt game for New York.