Michigan won’t have to beat cupcakes without Jim Harbaugh after all
Jim Harbaugh’s deal with the NCAA infractions committee on a four-game suspension to start the 2023 Michigan football season is now off.
Sorry ECU, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers fans. That slight hope you had about facing Michigan without head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines is now gone.
Harbaugh had reportedly agreed to a deal with the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions on a four-game suspension after it was determined the head coach made false statements to NCAA investigators.
However, that deal ran into “hurdles” as described by Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports. The deal is off. Pete Thamel of ESPN confirmed that the resolution “was not approved” by the COI.
What does that mean for Michigan?
Jim Harbaugh suspension off the table for 2023 Michigan season
In the short term, the Wolverines will have their coach back for the first four games of the season. That should ease whatever minimal fears of a shocking upset might have loomed over those games.
However, this could have significant long-term concerns.
First and foremost, punishment for Harbaugh is now unsettled. And when it comes to the NCAA, that could always mean more. You just never know, especially given the statement issued by Derrick Crawford, the NCAA vice president on hearing operations.
Second, the opening slate of the 2023 season was such a cakewalk, it would have been preferable to face a suspension this year than to push it off to 2024. The Wolverines are slated to take on Texas in Week 2 next year.
So it’s good news to have Harbaugh fully available for a season in which Michigan hopes to win a national championship. The bad news is a suspension of any length next year could be much more impactful.
And, of course, there’s the question of whether Harbaugh will even be in Ann Arbor next year.