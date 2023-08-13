Cardinals Rumors: Wainwright replacements, new prospect dazzles, trade bait
By Kristen Wong
Cardinals Rumors: Newly acquired prospect Drew Rom enjoys a spectacular debut
It’s only been two weeks, but the Cardinals‘ return for Jack Flaherty is looking up. At the MLB trade deadline, St. Louis received Baltimore Orioles prospect Drew Rom and two other players in exchange for Flaherty.
On Wednesday, Flaherty made his debut for the Cardinals affiliate, Triple-A Memphis, and went lights out. Rom pitched for five innings against the Triple-A Durham Bulls, allowing one earned run on one hit; he also recorded 10 strikeouts and two walks as the Redbirds won the game, 9-4.
Rom, the No. 26 prospect for the Cards, enters St. Louis with hopes to break into the rotation by next year. The Cards flipped two starters in Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery for a haul of young talent in order to optimistically compete as early as the 2024 season, and Rom could end up plugging a gaping hole on the Cardinals’ roster.
The 6-foot-2 southpaw spent this past campaign with the Orioles’ top affiliate in Norfolk. In 19 appearances, he owned a 5.34 ERA and 1.70 WHIP, nothing to write home about. Pundits have noted that Rom doesn’t throw particularly hard, lacking the velocity of other prospects with stronger arms — opposing batters have hit .290 when facing him.
However, Rom showed up to play in his Cards Triple-A debut and may develop into a valuable piece for St. Louis in time.