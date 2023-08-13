Fansided

FedEx St. Jude Championship payout distribution 2023: Prize money, purse

By Cody Williams

PGA Tour player Jordan Spieth wipes his hands before teeing off at the first hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, August 13, 2023.
Breaking down the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout distribution for the first playoff event with prize money for finishing positions from the huge purse. 

The FedEx Cup Playoffs began this week with the trip to TPC Southwind in Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This tournament has long been one of the staples on the PGA Tour, but it made sense to elevate it for the playoffs — even if Memphis in August is not the most comfortable weather proposition for the players.

Lucas Glover, who had to win and did at the Wyndham last week, ran out to the lead at the FedEx St. Jude as well. Entering Sunday with the 54-hole advantage, though, he had a host of real contenders like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and more within striking distance of him in the final round.

Not only were all of the players trying to make it into the Top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings to advance to the next tournament in the playoffs, though, they were also looking to secure a piece of the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout with a monster $20 million purse on the line. But how does that prize money break down? Let’s take a look.

FedEx St. Jude Championship payout distribution 2023: Winner’s prize money

The winner’s share of the FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money will be a whopping $3.6 million. This has been the standard for designated events in the regular season on the PGA Tour, so it stands to reason that they would use the same elevated purse and prize money for the playoff events prior to the TOUR Championship.

FedEx St. Jude Championship payout distribution 2023: Prize money by finish position

Here’s a look at the FedEx St. Jude payout distribution by finishing position for all 70 players in the field this week at TPC Southwind out of the $20 million total purse.

  1. $3.6 million
  2. $2.16 million
  3. $1.36 million
  4. $960,000
  5. $800,000
  6. $720,000
  7. $670,000
  8. $620,000
  9. $580,000
  10. $540,000
  11. $500,000
  12. $460,000
  13. $420,000
  14. $380,000
  15. $360,000
  16. $340,000
  17. $320,000
  18. $300,000
  19. $280,000
  20. $260,000
  21. $240,000
  22. $224,000
  23. $208,000
  24. $192,000
  25. $176,000
  26. $160,000
  27. $154,000
  28. $148,000
  29. $142,000
  30. $136,000
  31. $130,000
  32. $124,000
  33. $118,000
  34. $113,000
  35. $108,000
  36. $103,000
  37. $98,000
  38. $94,000
  39. $90,000
  40. $86,000
  41. $82,000
  42. $78,000
  43. $74,000
  44. $70,000
  45. $66,000
  46. $62,000
  47. $58,000
  48. $54,800
  49. $52,000
  50. $50,400
  51. $49,200
  52. $48,000
  53. $47,200
  54. $46,400
  55. $46,000
  56. $45,600
  57. $45,200
  58. $44,800
  59. $44,400
  60. $44,000
  61. $43,600
  62. $43,200
  63. $42,800
  64. $42,400
  65. $42,000
  66. $41,600
  67. $41,200
  68. $40,800
  69. $40,400
  70. $40,000

Making it into the FedEx Cup Playoffs is clearly a profitable proposition. Not only are these types of payouts available at each of the three stops of the PGA Tour’s postseason if players can keep advancing, but the massive Top 10 in the FedEx Cup bonus awarded after the TOUR Championship means even more money is on the line.

