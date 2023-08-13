FedEx St. Jude Championship payout distribution 2023: Prize money, purse
Breaking down the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout distribution for the first playoff event with prize money for finishing positions from the huge purse.
The FedEx Cup Playoffs began this week with the trip to TPC Southwind in Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This tournament has long been one of the staples on the PGA Tour, but it made sense to elevate it for the playoffs — even if Memphis in August is not the most comfortable weather proposition for the players.
Lucas Glover, who had to win and did at the Wyndham last week, ran out to the lead at the FedEx St. Jude as well. Entering Sunday with the 54-hole advantage, though, he had a host of real contenders like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and more within striking distance of him in the final round.
Not only were all of the players trying to make it into the Top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings to advance to the next tournament in the playoffs, though, they were also looking to secure a piece of the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout with a monster $20 million purse on the line. But how does that prize money break down? Let’s take a look.
FedEx St. Jude Championship payout distribution 2023: Winner’s prize money
The winner’s share of the FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money will be a whopping $3.6 million. This has been the standard for designated events in the regular season on the PGA Tour, so it stands to reason that they would use the same elevated purse and prize money for the playoff events prior to the TOUR Championship.
FedEx St. Jude Championship payout distribution 2023: Prize money by finish position
Here’s a look at the FedEx St. Jude payout distribution by finishing position for all 70 players in the field this week at TPC Southwind out of the $20 million total purse.
- $3.6 million
- $2.16 million
- $1.36 million
- $960,000
- $800,000
- $720,000
- $670,000
- $620,000
- $580,000
- $540,000
- $500,000
- $460,000
- $420,000
- $380,000
- $360,000
- $340,000
- $320,000
- $300,000
- $280,000
- $260,000
- $240,000
- $224,000
- $208,000
- $192,000
- $176,000
- $160,000
- $154,000
- $148,000
- $142,000
- $136,000
- $130,000
- $124,000
- $118,000
- $113,000
- $108,000
- $103,000
- $98,000
- $94,000
- $90,000
- $86,000
- $82,000
- $78,000
- $74,000
- $70,000
- $66,000
- $62,000
- $58,000
- $54,800
- $52,000
- $50,400
- $49,200
- $48,000
- $47,200
- $46,400
- $46,000
- $45,600
- $45,200
- $44,800
- $44,400
- $44,000
- $43,600
- $43,200
- $42,800
- $42,400
- $42,000
- $41,600
- $41,200
- $40,800
- $40,400
- $40,000
Making it into the FedEx Cup Playoffs is clearly a profitable proposition. Not only are these types of payouts available at each of the three stops of the PGA Tour’s postseason if players can keep advancing, but the massive Top 10 in the FedEx Cup bonus awarded after the TOUR Championship means even more money is on the line.