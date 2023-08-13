Greg Olsen: If Mario Cristobal can’t get it done at Miami, no one can
By John Buhler
Greg Olsen firmly believes that Mario Cristobal will be the one to make Miami The U again.
Even after a horrible first year on the job, former Miami Hurricanes tight end Greg Olsen is not wavering in his support of his former position coach Mario Cristobal at the helm in South Florida.
Olsen may call NFL games for FOX these days, but the former perennial Pro Bowl tight end pays close attention to his alma mater down in Coral Gables. The new Chief Family Officer for Batten caught up with me last week in a lengthy interview for FanSided. Again, Olsen is better known for all the great things he has done in the NFL, but what he told me about Cristobal was fascinating.
The first big takeaway about Miami is that seemingly everyone involved knew this was not going to be anything close to an easy fix. Those of us who thought they could win the ACC last season were blissfully unaware as to how bad things had gotten from a recruiting, facilities and support perspective. In short, Olsen hints that Cristobal kind of knew he was going to take it on the chin.
"“Yeah, I think that’s kind of what made last year a bit overwhelming for a lot of people. A lot of people did think, ‘Alright, we got Mario. We got our guy. He’s gonna come in and at the end of the year, we’re gonna go win the ACC.’ I don’t think anyone within the program had that as the trajectory.”"
What makes Olsen so confident in Cristobal is that he believes Oregon blueprint can be translated over into South Florida, an area where Cristobal grew up in and knows how to recruit very well.
"“I think when he took over, when he came from Oregon, I think he realized this is a big job. The talent level has fallen off, the resources and the school support in the program had fallen off. It needed a really big reset. It needed to be done at that level that Miami should have been doing for the last 10 years. He knew it was gonna be a big process of getting back over the hump, but that’s his home. That’s his bread and butter.”"
Finally, Olsen’s biggest claim is that if Cristobal cannot make Miami The U again, nobody can…
"“I’ve known Mario for a long time. There’s no question in my mind that if he can’t get it done, it can’t get done. So he’s the guy for that job … There’s an excitement around the program, the brand. The alumni feel back involved, they feel connected. That’s what the recipe has always been for Miami’s success, and nobody knows that more than Mario.”"
I think the big question I have coming out of the interview is if it will take more than two years for us to see any tangible progress out of Cristobal’s program. Will he be given enough time to do it?
The good news for Miami is the Hurricanes finally seem to have the financial support and resources they will need to compete with the big boys in recruitment. The U invented swag, but it was never a glamorous place to play when the Canes were at either of the apices. Where I think things can get dicey is how highly contested the recruiting turf is in South Florida, and well beyond.
For years, programs like Alabama and Georgia have pillaged The Sunshine State for top-tier talent, while Florida State has been down, Miami has been stagnant and Florida can’t consistently get its stuff together. Factor in UCF now going Power Five, and the Knights could have even more pull in-state to get top-tier talent to possibly come to Orlando. Plus, Alabama and Georgia are monsters.
Although Miami may be a national brand, it is a damaged one and one that was built on the backs of primarily two counties back in the 1980s. If Cristobal were to protect the borders of Brevard and Dade Counties, Miami could become The U again with the right emerging star players coming together in Coral Gables. It is not impossible, but they need for other programs to go down as well.
In-state, Florida State is in its best place in over a decade. Although Florida is still sort of in no man’s land, UCF is humming and only further validated since joining the Big 12. As for other ACC/SEC programs of note, Alabama and Georgia are elite, Auburn is improving, so is Louisville, and Clemson remains the top dog in-conference. So Miami needs someone to spiral out of control.
The good news is fellow Miami alum Dan Radakovich is back at his alma mater. He is one helluva athletic director, as illustrated by his great runs at other ACC schools of note previously. Although he will not match what he did at Clemson before coming back to Coral Gables, his support and that of the boosters will be paramount in Cristobal being able to reclaim this sunken ship that is The U.
Ultimately, it probably serves the Miami program to give Cristobal at least three more years. Patience has become even more of a rarity in college athletics. However, if you want proof of how having patience can work out in the ACC, look no further than the fantastic job Dave Clawson has done at Wake Forest. His offense is captivating, Wake has a brand and the Deacs also win a ton!
The big takeaway from Olsen’s thoughts on Cristobal are he trusts him and we have to be patient.
