Ineligible UNC football transfer’s family sends NCAA a heartfelt plea
College football is set to start back up in weeks. However, UNC football receiver Devontez Walker is still looking to find his fate. He’s not alone.
UNC football transfer wide receiver Devontez Walker has petitioned for immediate eligibility after being denied on account of his multiple-time transfer status.
Walker, a two-time Kent State receiver with two years of eligibility left, initially committed to East Tennessee State out of high school, but never enrolled there after tearing his ACL. Then after switching up and enrolling at North Carolina Central, he missed out on another season, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This past season with the Golden Flashes, Walker had a career year with 921 yards and 11 touchdowns.
For the Tar Heels, Walker was projected to be one of the most scintillating wideouts for quarterback Drake Maye, garnering preseason first-team All-ACC status.
Walker is not alone in his call for action and a reversal of ruling.
Family of Tez Walker sends heartfelt messages to NCAA
Loretta Black, Walker’s grandmother, made her message loud it and clear, speaking to the character he is.
Black noted that Walker has been her caretaker since his move to Chapel Hill, and that in times of difficulty, including multiple surgeries, he has always been there to help and stick by her, whether it be cooking, or making sure she takes her medications per WSCO-TV.
Walker’s mother, Ivey Cody, added a plea of her own.
“This has always been a dream to play at Chapel Hill, he’s always stated that,” Cody said.
Even more help has come from North Carolina governor, Roy Cooper, who has sent a letter to NCAA president Charlie Baker, pleading for the ruling to be reversed, citing the important of the opportunity for Walker.
As the NCAA rules currently stand, first-time transfers are granted immediate eligibility, but two-time transfers must meet certain criteria, such as physical injury, illness, mental health, or other extenuating circumstances.
As the season is soon to get underway, UNC football nation and football fans alike can hope that the ruling gets reversed so Walker can see the field.