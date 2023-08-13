NFL Rumors: Cowboys next signing won’t be Ezekiel Elliott reunion
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to pursue offensive line depth before considering a reunion with RB Ezekiel Elliott.
The Dallas Cowboys began the preseason with a 28-23 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Preseason results mean very little in the grand scheme of the NFL schedule, but for Dallas, time is running out to address a few key roster concerns.
First, RB Tony Pollard spent the offseason recovering from a knee injury. While recent updates have been positive, the Cowboys don’t have great options behind Pollard and he’s set to become a free agent in 2024.
To make matters worse, the Cowboys’ offensive line is crumbling. Veteran Pro Bowler Zack Martin continues to hold out over contract disputes, with no end in sight. Another key member of the offensive line, Chuma Edoga, was carted off the field at Cowboys practice earlier this week.
A free agent signing or two feels inevitable. When asked which weak point the Cowboys will address first, ESPN insider Todd Archer offered up a simple prediction:
Dallas Cowboys not expected to seek Ezekiel Elliott reunion over signing O-line depth
This is only logical. Once Pollard is back, he will handle the lion’s share of Dallas’ backfield work. The Cowboys need to plan for a future beyond Pollard — an extension feels doubtful in the current RB market — but that’s a bridge to cross next offseason. An Ezekiel Elliott reunion has been pitched around the fanbase, but he’s far from a long-term solution and the Cowboys simply have a more pressing situation to deal with on the offensive line.
Progress on a new deal for Martin would quell a lot of worries at the moment, but Jerry Jones has projected a staunch reluctance to alter Martin’s contract. Martin has been the bedrock of Dallas’ elite O-line for the last decade, with eight Pro Bowl appearances in nine NFL seasons. He is the most accomplished player on the Cowboys’ roster and the refusal to pay him is a bit baffling.
With the Edoga injury compounding the issue, expect Jerry Jones and the front office to prioritize another O-lineman to keep the wheels turning until either Edoga can return or Martin’s deal is restructured. Ideally both.
The Cowboys have a lot of ground to make up after last season’s disappointing second-round finish. There’s no shame in 12 wins, but Dallas was a tier below the Eagles in a very competitive NFC East. In order to reach the mountaintop, the O-line will have to perform up to expectations. Dallas has been dominating wars in the trenches since the Tony Romo days. It’s a staple of Cowboys contention. An inability to field a decent O-line in front of Dak Prescott would spell doom for Dallas’ title hopes.