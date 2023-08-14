Fansided

Braves Rumors: Ronald Acuña extension, Ozzie Albies injury, Kyle Wright update

By Kristen Wong

Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves in action against the New York Mets in game two of a doubleheader at Citi Field on August 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves in action against the New York Mets in game two of a doubleheader at Citi Field on August 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) /
Braves rumors, Kyle Wright
Kyle Wright #30 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot park on May 03, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) /

Braves Rumors: Kyle Wright takes cautious next step in his rehab

A little less than a month ago, Braves pitcher Kyle Wright took the first big step of his rehab and started to throw off the mound. This week, he’s taking his next step.

According to Justin Toscano, Wright has been transferred to Florida to continue his recovery process. The sixth-year pitcher re-injured his shoulder five starts into the 2023 season and has been rehabbing ever since.

Following Max Fried’s return, the Braves are getting more good news about one of their lights-out pitchers from last year; Wright recorded a 3.19 ERA in 30 games in 2022 and finished in the top-ten in NL Cy Young voting.

As excited as Braves fans are to see Wright back on the field, there’s the not-so-slight possibility that Wright’s 2022 season was an anomaly, and that he’ll revert to his unreliable form from his early Atlanta years.

Still, the Braves’ pitching rotation as a whole remains in a state of flux heading into the final stretch of the season, and the team could end up calling on Wright’s services in October.

If all goes according to plan, Wright will pick up where he left off in 2022 and help the Braves blaze their way back to the World Series. In the meantime, Wright just has to keep putting one foot in front of the other.

