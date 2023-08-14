Braves Rumors: Ronald Acuña extension, Ozzie Albies injury, Kyle Wright update
By Kristen Wong
Braves Rumors: Kyle Wright takes cautious next step in his rehab
A little less than a month ago, Braves pitcher Kyle Wright took the first big step of his rehab and started to throw off the mound. This week, he’s taking his next step.
According to Justin Toscano, Wright has been transferred to Florida to continue his recovery process. The sixth-year pitcher re-injured his shoulder five starts into the 2023 season and has been rehabbing ever since.
Following Max Fried’s return, the Braves are getting more good news about one of their lights-out pitchers from last year; Wright recorded a 3.19 ERA in 30 games in 2022 and finished in the top-ten in NL Cy Young voting.
As excited as Braves fans are to see Wright back on the field, there’s the not-so-slight possibility that Wright’s 2022 season was an anomaly, and that he’ll revert to his unreliable form from his early Atlanta years.
Still, the Braves’ pitching rotation as a whole remains in a state of flux heading into the final stretch of the season, and the team could end up calling on Wright’s services in October.
If all goes according to plan, Wright will pick up where he left off in 2022 and help the Braves blaze their way back to the World Series. In the meantime, Wright just has to keep putting one foot in front of the other.