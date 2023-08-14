College football rankings 2023: 5 teams in Top 25 who will be the first to lose
The preseason college football rankings have been set with the AP Top 25 announced. Which ranked teams will be the first to lose this season?
The AP Top 25 rankings have arrived right on schedule with the 2023 college football season set to kick off in just a couple of weeks.
Last year, nine teams ranked in the preseason Top 25 had suffered their first defeat by the end of Week 2.
First, let’s look at some teams on early upset watch, then we’ll predict the first five losers of the 2023 preseason Top 25…
College football rankings upset alert: Ones to watch early in 2023
Navy vs. No. 13 Notre Dame — Saturday, Aug. 26 [Dublin]
Notre Dame is favored by 20 points and rightly so. Still, this game is in Ireland and Navy gave last year’s Notre Dame team fits in South Bend. Sam Hartman and new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker could have growing pains.
Florida at No. 14 Utah — Thursday, Aug. 31
The first real upset alert of the season may come on Thursday, Aug. 31 as the Utah Utes face off with the Florida Gators. Even though the Gators won last year’s matchup, that was in Gainesville. The Utes are a different animal at Rice-Eccles Stadium. This wouldn’t be on the radar if the health of quarterback Cameron Rising wasn’t in question following his ACL tear in the Rose Bowl.
Colorado at No. 17 TCU — Saturday, Sept. 1
Deion Sanders’ Colorado is the ultimate college football wild card. TCU is replacing eight NFL Draft picks including Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan. The potential for a National Championship Game loss hangover looms. This isn’t a prediction. It just shouldn’t surprise anyone if something wild happens.