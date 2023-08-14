College football rankings 2023: 5 teams in Top 25 who will be the first to lose
College football rankings: Texas will be the 5th ranked team to lose in 2023
Oh man is No. 11 Texas vs. No. 4 Alabama an intriguing matchup. The Longhorns had a two-point lead with 89 seconds to play last year, but their upset bid was spoiled by Bryce Young setting up a last-second field goal to win it for the Tide.
If Steve Sarkisian could take Bama to the brink last year, couldn’t he actually pull it off this time?
Short answer: No. Don’t bet on it.
Texas is going to contend for the Big 12 title, there shouldn’t be doubt about that. However, the Longhorns are going into Tuscaloosa this time. And if they couldn’t pull off a win against Alabama at DKR, expecting them to do it at Bryant Denny is a step too far.
Quinn Ewers gives Steve Sarkisian the advantage over Nick Saban in the quarterback battle. But Saban is an advantage over Sarkisian full stop. This is the kind of game Saban wins year in and year out. His roster is more talented than the Longhorns’ and it’s got to be hungry after last year’s relative disappointment.