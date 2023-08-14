Professor Peyton: Tennessee legend comes home in a brand new role
Welcome, Professor Peyton Manning.
Imagine walking into your Monday morning 8 A.M. class and hearing Peyton Manning yell out “Omaha!!”.
Well, next month, you might just be able to at the University of Tennessee.
At Tennessee, Manning will join certain classes, bringing with him versatile experience aimed at helping CCI students.
Peyton Manning set to begin at University of Tennessee
“There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning and we are proud to welcome him to the college’s faculty,” said Joseph Mazer, who serves as dean of the CCI
The 1997 Tennessee graduate had a storied career as a player, leading the Vols to an SEC championship in 1997.
Then, after a stellar NFL career that ended with an NFL Hall of Fame induction in 2021, the former quarterback had a seamless transition into becoming a media personality.
Manning’s portfolio includes his well known Manningcast, an alternative Monday Night Football broadcast with brother Eli Manning on ESPN+ and ESPN2, and, experience as host of NBC’s Saturday Night Live.
Additionally, in 2020, Manning launches his own company titled Omaha Productions, specializing in content creation with an emphasis on passion and community celebration.
This is not the first time the former Vols quarterback has given back to his alma matter.
Since 1998, a Peyton Manning Scholarship has been active, benefitting over 50 recipients. Then, in 2018 he donated $1 million to establish the John Haas Student Experiential Learning Endowment.
“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to use almost daily,” Manning said.
Starting just next month, students at the University of Tennessee can hope to see Professor Peyton in action, and, if lucky, hear one of his legendary quarterback commands.