Top level women’s soccer powers back on in Scotland
By StevieMac
Elsewhere in the world the focus for women’s soccer is on the World Cup as semi-final week has arrived. Back in Scotland, though, the new season is underway at the top level.
The ScottishPower Women’s Premier League 2023/24 season had an official launch earlier last week and then saw the first round of matches kick off at the weekend.
This promises to be another exciting season for the SWPL with their recently-signed new sponsorship deals with Sky TV and Puma. There’s also the exciting new partnership with ScottishPower which aims to provide support and help develop and grow the game and opportunities for current and future players.
Last season ended in a nail-biting final day which went right to the final whistle. Three clubs, Glasgow City, Rangers and Celtic were all in contention for the league title and two Champions League places. Record crowds on the final day watched Glasgow City come out on top in the SWPL, with Celtic as runners-up and Rangers in third spot, missing out on a Champions League place.
Women’s soccer gets off to a great start in Scotland
And so we headed into the opening weekend of matches which led to plenty of goals across the table. Last season’s champions Glasgow City FC picked up again with a 3-0 win over Hibernian. Newcomers to the top level, Montrose had a tough first match losing heavily 0-9 to Celtic. Last season’s SWPL 2 winners did at least double their record attendance for the match. Rangers, who finished in third place following a nail-biting final day to last season, scored the first SWPL goal this season through Jodi McLeary in a 1-6 win over Spartans.
Full results and league table below after the first round of matches.
It may not be the World Cup, but with plenty of goals and excitement in week one there’s every sign of another enthralling season ahead. The new sponsorship is off to a flying start and hopefully, women’s soccer in Scotland can build further on last season’s successes.
