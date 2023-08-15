Bills practice gets heated with controversy from Josh Allen
By Zain Bando
Less than a month until the NFL season officially kicks off, Josh Allen is already negatively raising eyebrows in Orchard Park.
The Buffalo Bills are looking to stay in the AFC title race in 2023 but may have hit a speed bump just before the start of the regular season. At Tuesday’s practice, the Bills went from an ordinary routine and day-to-day activities to shades of a post-fight boxing brawl. Nonetheless, a potential black eye could put the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen in a bad state.
According to Sal Capaccio, a Bills beat reporter and sideline analyst for WGR 550 in Buffalo, Allen was in the middle of the fight in what was described as an “intense” practice throughout.
“It was a very intense Bills practice,” Capaccio tweeted. “There was a big melee, and at one point, someone had a helmet and was swinging it over top of the pile. Josh Allen and Tyrel Dodson (who got into it with Spencer Brown at the start) had a VERY heated exchange when everyone separated.”
The incident stemmed from a play that involved the Bills’ top target, Stefon Diggs.
“Stefon Diggs got upset after one pass defended by Siran Neal,” Capaccio tweeted. “They had a small exchange. Later Diggs threw a big block on Taron Johnson, who didn’t like it. The two had a long discussion after practice that ended with a handshake/slap.”
Stefon Diggs makes the Bills’ defense pay with a touchdown grab
For good measure, Diggs decided to ensure the defense was not going to be let off easy before practice had concluded.
“Near the end of practice, Diggs caught a TD pass from Josh Allen and made darn well sure the defense knew about it,” Capaccio tweeted.
The Bills open up the regular season against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sept. 11 as part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.