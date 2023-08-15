Braves Rumors: Vaughn Grissom vs Nicky Lopez, Aaron Boone praise, more
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Aaron Boone wants Yankees to be more like Atlanta
After an 11-3 loss at the hands of Atlanta on Monday night, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone knew his team was not match for the best team in baseball.
"“Right now, they’re the class of the league, clearly,” Boone said, per The Athletic. “That’s where you want to be. They’re obviously putting together a pretty great season and have been now for the last several years in the National League. (They) have a lineup that’s really, really rugged and balanced. A little peek into where you’re trying to get to.”"
The gap between the Yankees and Braves is the size of the grand canyon right now, with New York last place in the AL East and struggling to get much of anything going after the trade deadline. The Braves, meanwhile, lead their division by a whopping 11.5 games and feature the best lineup in baseball.
"“I think they’re aggressive in the zone and they get big hits,” Isiah Kiner-Falefa said. “One homer in the beginning of the game, and they were able to pull off that kind of lead — just shows they’re able to get singles in big situations and move the line.”"
While the Braves do lead MLB in home runs by a rather large margin, that isn’t the only way they can beat you, and that’s the exact point IKF is making.