Browns OL alleges Eagles defenders taking ‘cheap shots’ on Deshaun Watson
By Scott Rogust
A Cleveland Browns offensive lineman accused Philadelphia Eagles defenders of taking “cheap shots” on quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The second week of preseason games is set to begin this Thursday, and joint practices are being held across the league. One of the games on Thursday night will be between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. On Tuesday, the two teams took part in a joint practice, and some drama took place, according to one Browns offensive lineman.
While speaking with reporters, guard Joel Bitonio alleged that multiple Philadelphia Eagles defenders took shots at Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The video comes courtesy of Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.
“In our practice, we protect the quarterback. You don’t want to come close to the quarterback, you don’t want to take cheap shots, things like that where there might have been a couple were questionable plays both ways today.”
Browns: Joel Bitonio alleges Eagles defenders took cheap shots on Deshaun Watson
One play that Bitonio brings up as a cheap shot, via Cabot, was when Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat knocked the football out of Watson’s hands on what would have been a sack. Bitonio said, “You’re not supposed to do that.”
It’s certainly not uncommon for joint training camp practices to get chippy. Much like today between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders, which saw multiple fights take place.
Watson is entering his first full season as the starting quarterback for the Browns. Last year, Watson was suspended for 11 games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, stemming from an investigation into sexual harassment and assault allegations from over two dozen women.
In six games played, Watson threw for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 58.2 percent of his passes.
As for the Eagles, they are looking to rebound from a Super Bowl 57 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after giving up a 24-14 halftime lead. Even with the moves made in the NFC East division and the conference, in addition to the players they lost in free agency, the Eagles are still expected to be the favorites to reach the Super Bowl once again this season.
Both teams will play on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. On the second day of joint practices, Bitonio let it be known that he didn’t appreciate how Watson was treated by the Eagles’ defense.