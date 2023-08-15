Greg Olsen: Eagles paid Jalen Hurts all that money to offset roster turnover, coaching staff attrition
By John Buhler
Greg Olsen believes Jalen Hurts could have staying power among the NFC’s best quarterbacks, but he knows that the fourth-year pro will have to make up for roster turnover and coaching staff attrition inside of the Philadelphia Eagles organization.
Jalen Hurts got paid this past offseason, but Greg Olsen knows it is only the beginning for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ franchise quarterback after his breakout season from a year ago.
Hurts signed a five-year deal worth $255 million this past offseason. He was slated to enter the final season of his rookie contract with the Birds in 2023, but is now on the Eagles’ books through 2028. He may have had an MVP-caliber campaign for the reigning NFC champions, but general manager Howie Roseman paid him all that money to be the reason they can win Super Bowls.
In my conversation from last week with Olsen, the new Chief Family Officer for Batten, the FOX NFL analyst told me he thinks Hurts has staying power as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFC.
"“The NFC is looking, ‘Okay, who in this next generation of young quarterbacks is still gonna play in the NFC for the next 10 years?’ I think the conference as a whole is kind of searching for ‘Who are those guys? Is it Jalen Hurts again?’ He kind of came onto the scene and the Eagles had a magical run. So you gotta put the Eagles in that conversation.”"
Olsen feels that Hurts’ dual-threat playmaking abilities, leadership and other intangibles could allow him to prosper as a difference-maker for years to come. That is the plan for Philadelphia!
"“I think when you have a quarterback who can play at the level and be such a threat in all ways, I think it always eases a little bit of that pain. I think it always is the great kind of eraser. If they can get the MVP-level play out of a healthy Jalen Hurts for the entire season, they’re always going to be a competitor, they’re always gonna be a contender. He’s just that good of a player when he’s on.”"
Of course, he has to continue playing at an MVP level for the Birds. That is why they paid him!
"“It’s a big if, you know, asking a lot out of one guy, but that’s what what they paid him for. That’s what they gave him that big contract for. And that’s what the expectations are.”"
Hurts is infinitely more likable than his predecessor Carson Wentz, but does he have it in him to offset future roster turnover, as well as present coaching staff attrition? Head coach Nick Sirianni isn’t going anywhere, but keep in mind that Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen now lead their own NFL franchises in the Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts, respectively. It is a big deal.
Greg Olsen explains why the Philadelphia Eagles paid Jalen Hurts big time money
This is always the biggest gamble any NFL front office can make: What happens when you pay your starting quarterback big money on his second contract? The collective bargaining agreement doesn’t make it as punitive as it once was with rookie first-round picks, but Philadelphia certainly got its money’s worth out of Hurts during his first three seasons out of Oklahoma … and Alabama.
Hurts’ student mentality and love for the game will help him maximize his talent in Philadelphia. However, I have apprehension about him being more of a trailer than a tractor. He is immensely talented, but he is not Patrick Mahomes. No one is. For that reason, I feel that it is imperative for Roseman and Sirianni do as good of a job as humanly possible of surrounding him with elite talent.
In time, skeptics of Hurts’ long-term viability could be proven wrong. Unfortunately, so many extraordinary players on this Eagles roster will have to get paid. Hurts could look to restructure down the line, but paying a young quarterback handsomely leaves very little left for the rest of the pie to be divided up in a hard-salary cap league. For now, we will just have to wait and see then…
Olsen and I tend to largely agree on the Eagles’ front office’s evaluation of Hurts’ long-term future.
Greg Olsen spoke with FanSided on behalf of Batten. As the new Chief Family Officer, Olsen will be a part of the company’s efforts to enhance and expand its range of family-focused security products and services to support their mission of empowering Americans to keep their families safe online, at home and in an emergency.
“I am honored to accept the role of Chief Family Officer at Batten,” said Olsen. “As a father of three, I understand the necessity and essential factors for keeping your home and your family safe from threats. I look forward to collaborating with the team at Batten to continue to identify the most innovative solutions that give families the peace of mind and protection they deserve.”