Justyn Ross injury update: Chiefs WR leaves practice in a cart
By Scott Rogust
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross left practice in a cart. The Clemson product has a history of severe injuries.
It’s been a long road back for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross, who is motivated to prove he deserves an NFL roster spot. Ross, when healthy, was one of the best wide receivers in college football at Clemson. Staying on the field was a consistent problem, though, to the point some wondered if he’d ever play football again.
Ross underwent surgery for congenital fusion in his spine after an incredible freshman season. Once considered a surefire first-round selection, Ross went undrafted. Then, he missed all of his rookie year due to foot surgery.
So, when Chiefs fans say to wrap Ross in caution tape, you can understand why. If he can ever stay on the field, Patrick Mahomes could have a No. 1 target on the cheap. Unfortunately, Ross left practice on Tuesday with an injury — though it’s unclear just how severe that ailment is.
Per Matt Verderame, Ross was carted to the KC facility.
Head coach Andy Reid revealed that Ross was carted off during practice with a leg/hamstring injury. Reid said they don’t have the full details as to how the injury occurred.
This offseason, Ross has been a highlight reel for the Chiefs. From his ability to break past defensive backs on deep passes in practice, to hauling in one-handed catches in the back corner of the end zone.
Ross is looking to make a strong enough impression on the coaching staff to earn a spot on the Week 1 roster. The wide receiver depth chart is pretty crowded with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Richie James, and Justin Watson. Not to mention Kadarius Toney is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing knee surgery.
This past Sunday, Ross played in Kansas City’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. On five targets, Ross caught two passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. The scoring catch came in the third quarter on a 15-yard pass from quarterback Shane Buechele.
We will continue to keep you updated on Ross once additional details are provided by the team.