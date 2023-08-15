Little League World Series Bracket 2023: What are the matchups?
The Little League World Series will take place from Aug. 16-27 in Williamsport, PA. Here are the tournament brackets.
Every summer, the best youth baseball teams in the world gather in historic Williamsport, PA for the Little League World Series. It’s a chance for young kids from around the world to chart their path to history.
A number of baseball legends have been born in the Williamsport, many of whom have gone on to have very successful MLB careers in the professional sphere. It’s a chance to lay eyes on the future of the sport.
The event will begin with opening round games on Aug. 16 and end with the championship match on Aug. 27. Here’s how the bracket shapes up this year.
Little League World Series bracket: Matchups, dates, times
Aug. 16
- Africa vs. Panama (1 PM E.T.)
- Mountain vs. Metro (3 PM)
- Japan vs. Cuba (5 PM)
- Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic (7 PM)
Aug. 17
- Caribbean vs. Australia (1 PM)
- Northwest vs. New England (3PM)
- Canada vs. Asia-Pacific (5 PM)
- West vs. Great Lakers (7 PM)
Aug. 18
- Latin America vs. TBD (1 PM)
- Southeast vs. TBD (3 PM)
- Mexico vs. TBD (5 PM)
- Midwest vs. TBD (7 PM)
The bracket is split into halves: on one side, the United States. On the other side, the world. It’s a unique tournament set to showcase talent from every corner of the globe. Every year, the best talent from the U.S. is faced with stiff competition from players they would otherwise never meet. It’s a chance to embrace the increasingly global nature of baseball.
The MLB is as diverse and multinational as any professional sports league in America. The LLWS is an extension of that.
Last summer, Honolulu, Hawaii toppled Willemstad, Curaçao in the LLWS championship game to take home the trophy. This month, a new champion will emerge from the teams listed above. 20 teams are set to compete, which ties last year’s LLWS series record. Again, it’s a global game, now more than ever.