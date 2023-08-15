Ravens, Commanders joint practice drama breaks out after wrestling move gone wrong
By Scott Rogust
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews hit a wrestling move during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders, leading to both teams getting into a skirmish.
The first official week of the NFL preseason is in the books, as teams got an idea of how some of their players performed, some of them being declared the starter (i.e. Anthony Richardson being named the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts). All teams are now preparing for their second preseason games (third for the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns). Much like last week, teams will be participating in joint practices with their opponents. That usually leads to some drama.
That was exactly the case on Tuesday between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
During practice, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hit tight end Mark Andrews, who was running toward the sidelines, on a pass. As Andrews made the catch, Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson ran in and hit him. Andrews took exception to this, as he walked up behind Johnson, grabbed him, and body-slammed him to the turf. That then led to a skirmish between both teams.
The video comes courtesy of NBC4 Sports.
Mark Andrews body slam on Danny Johnson leads to Ravens and Commanders skirmish during training camp
Also noticed in this fight was Ravens offensive lineman Morgan Moses running at full speed and hitting a Commanders player in the back.
The coaches from both teams had to bring in all of the players to try to cool the tensions.
This wasn’t the only drama between the Ravens and Commanders. Earlier on, Jackson threw a pass to wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who was covered by rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. As Forbes was swiping at the football in Wallace’s hands, the wide receiver responded by punching him in the helmet. Forbes then responded in kind. That led to both teams convening on the practice field.
Emotions are high during training camp, whether they are team or joint practices. It just happens. Just last week, the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals got into multiple fights with each other ahead of their preseason game.
Ravens and Commanders play on Monday, Aug. 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET.