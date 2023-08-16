Chris Jones and 2 other fatal flaws keeping Chiefs from Super Bowl repeat
By Scott Rogust
Chris Jones’ absence from training camp and two other flaws could prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from repeating as Super Bowl champions this season.
The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a lot to win their third Super Bowl title in franchise history. Some examples include trading away a top-tier wide receiver in Tyreek Hill, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing through a high ankle sprain suffered in the AFC Divisional Round. To cap their season off, the Chiefs overcame a 24-14 halftime deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57.
Last season was proof that as long as Mahomes was healthy and tight end Travis Kelce was still playing at a high level, the Chiefs will have a legitimate shot at hoisting a Lombardi Trophy. But this offseason, the Chiefs have seen quite a lot take place. One of the big things is star defensive tackle Chris Jones is holding out of training camp, seeking a new contract. But, other flaws on the roster could prevent them from repeating as Super Bowl champions.
Here are three flaws that could be a detriment to the Chiefs entering this season.
Chris Jones and 2 other fatal flaws that could keep Chiefs from Super Bowl repeat, No. 3: Chris Jones’ absence
While yes, Mahomes and Kelce are two of the most important players on the Chiefs roster, the same can be said of Jones on the defensive side of the line of scrimmage.
Jones has proven to be one of the best at his position, as evidenced by his 2022 campaign, in which he recorded 44 combined tackles (30 solo, 14 assisted), 29 quarterback hits, 15.5 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Jones finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting, behind winner Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.
This offseason, a lot of young defensive tackles received lucrative contract extensions with the total money being a minimum of $90 million. Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans, Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders, Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants, and Quinnen Williams of the Jets all received long-term contracts. With that, Jones has now plummeted down the positional rankings, specifically in average annual salary. Jones is set to be a free agent at the end of the year, and he’s looking to cash in on another new deal.
Thus far, Jones and the Chiefs have been unable to reach an agreement. Due to this, Jones is holding out of training camp.
The Chiefs got a taste of what it would be like without Jones on defense during their preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints. The NFC South’s team, led by new quarterback Derek Carr, marched through the Chiefs starting defense, culminating in a four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Keith Kirkwood. 80 yards on 12 plays.
It’s unknown what’s next if Jones and the Chiefs are unable to reach an agreement on a deal. Will he play this upcoming season, or will he sit out games? One thing is for certain, if the Chiefs are without Jones, a trip back to the Super Bowl becomes much more difficult.