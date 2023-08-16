Deshaun Watson calls out Eagles reporter for so-called poor joint practice
By Mark Powell
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson called out an Eagles reporter who claimed he had a rough joint practice in training camp.
Deshaun Watson is tired of the noise.
Watson through several interceptions in a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles this week. Elliot Shorr-Parks, who reported that Watson struggled in practices against one of the top defenses in the NFC, received some flack from the Browns signal-caller, albeit in emoji form.
Training camp stats are a thing now, and Watson wasn’t prepared for his practice throws to be diagnosed like a regular-season game. Watson has looked good in some facets, such as reading coverages and making checks at the line of scrimmage. In many ways, he’s still learning the Browns offense as he missed the first 10 games of Cleveland’s 2022 season due to suspension.
Deshaun Watson calls out Eagles reporter with an emoji
In the end, Watson won’t be judged until he plays a full season in Cleveland. The Browns spent a ton in draft capital and money for the right to make Watson their quarterback. The flack they’ve received for his off-field transgressions has rightly been tremendous. On the field, though, Watson is a three-time Pro Bowler and previously rated as one of the best quarterbacks in football. It’s easy to see the allure to him as a passer, and a passer alone.
All that being said, it’s fair to point out that he’s thrown some interceptions in practice, especially when they come against another team. When that other team happens to be the Eagles, and Shorr-Parks is a Philly reporter, this is what you get. If Watson prefers more positive coverage, he ought to throw less picks, and perhaps stay out of the spotlight entirely.
Watson will be fine. He’s a good quarterback when healthy. He ought to get thicker skin.