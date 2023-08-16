In the Market: Looking at the top QB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class, Preseason Week 1 edition
By Scott Rogust
Let’s take a look at how the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class performed in their first preseason games.
Last year, we looked at the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class throughout the 2022 college football season. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, and Hendon Hooker all stood out as the top signal callers in college, and as a result, would be selected relatively early in the draft in April.
Young, the former Heisman Trophy winner, was selected by the Carolina Panthers, who traded multiple draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the No. 1 overall pick. Stroud was taken second overall by the Houston Texans, as there was debate as to what they would do with that pick. Richardson was drafted two picks by the Indianapolis Colts. As for Levis, he had an unceremonious fall in the draft, despite all of the hype that he would be selected as high as second overall. Ultimately, he fell to the second round, where the Tennessee Titans traded up to take him. As for Hooker, despite the first-round buzz, was taken by the Detroit Lions in the third round.
Four months later, fans got to see what some of them can do in the preseason. However, each situation is different for these rookies. Let’s take a look at how Young, Stroud, Richardson, and Levis all performed in Week 1 of the preseason (NOTE: Hendon Hooker is currently on the non-football injury (NFI) list as he recovers from a torn ACL).
Taking Stock: Looking at how the top rookie QBs performed in Preseason Week 1
Bryce Young, Panthers
Unlike his draft classmates, Young has certainty as to what will happen this upcoming season. In the opening days of training camp, Panthers head coach Frank Reich announced that Young will be the starting quarterback entering the regular season. That’s not necessarily surprising, given how much the team gave up to acquire the No. 1 pick to select Young.
On Saturday, Panthers fans had the chance to see Young in a Panthers uniform for the first time. Young did show off his poise in the pocket, which he was excellent at while playing for Alabama. There were some throws on the money, others falling incomplete due to lack of separation from the receiver. But then, there was the deep defensive line of the New York Jets, which made life hell for Carolina’s offensive line.
You can check out Young’s dropbacks on Saturday in the video below, courtesy of Warren Sharp of Sharp Football.
Through three series, Young completed four-of-six pass attempts for 21 yards, while getting sacked once for a loss of nine yards.
Next Game: at New York Giants, Friday, Aug. 18, 7:00 p.m. ET
C.J. Stroud, Texans
Even though Stroud was selected with a top-two pick, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans stressed that there will be a competition for the starting quarterbacks role. Stroud has to show Ryans that he is the best option over Davis Mills, who started for the Texans the past two seasons. Stroud had his first opportunity this past Thursday.
Stroud took the field for Houston’s opening drive. The problem was, he was facing off against the New England Patriots’ defense. Head coach Bill Belichick gave Stroud his “welcome to the NFL” moment. Stroud was sacked for a 15-yard loss, and his second pass of the game went right into the waiting hands of Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills.
Stroud’s night ended after two drives, where he completed two-of-four pass attempts for 13 yards.
Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 19, 4:00 p.m. ET
Anthony Richardson, Colts
It is not certain that Richardson will be the team’s Week 1 starting quarterback, or if it will be Gardner Minshew, who has familiarity with head coach Shane Steichen’s offense during their time with the Philadelphia Eagles. For Indianapolis’ first preseason game, Steichen decided to give Ricahrdson the start against the Buffalo Bills. With that, it became the most intriguing game of the weekend slate of preseason games.
On the opening drive, Richardson completed his first two passes for a total of nine yards. But on second-and-six, Richardson uncorked a sidearm pass off of his back foot. That resulted in the pass being picked off by cornerback Dane Jackson. It was hard to determine whether Richardson was aiming for wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie or if he was throwing it out of bounds.
While that was bad of the game, Richardson did showcase that if all goes right in his transition to the NFL, he can be a real game changer. Look no further than his deep pass ability, when he hit wide receiver Alec Pierce right in the hands on an incredible dime. The issue was, Pierce dropped it. This had been a theme when watching Richardson play at Florida last season. He could make some impressive throws, but his receivers would drop them.
Oh, and Richardson showed off his running ability and why he could be a legitimate game-changer down the line.
It’s been one start for Richardson. There was bad. There was good.
But that one start was all Steichen needed to see, as he named Richardson the Week 1 starting quarterback.
Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 19, 7:00 p.m. ET.
Will Levis, Titans
Stroud and Richardson are competing for the starting job this summer. For Levis, he’s in a completely different situation. He’s not going to be the starting quarterback heading into Week 1. Ryan Tannehill will. So, Levis is competing with Malik Willis, who the Titans selected last year, to be the primary backup.
Facing off against the Chicago Bears, Levis, and Willis alternated as the quarterback throughout the game. Levis had some bad throws, such as his second pass of the game that landed right in the hands of defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, and his game-ending interception.
That’s not to say there weren’t good throws. There was his 21-yard first-down completion to Racey McMath in the second quarter.
Levis completed 9-of-14 pass attempts for 85 yards while getting sacked four times for a loss of 15 yards. Willis was also sacked four times in the game but for 13 total yards lost.
Starting may be out of the question for Levis this year, but that can all change through the course of the season, especially if there is an injury in the quarterback room. Levis will look to jump ahead of Willis for the QB2 position for the remainder of the preseason.
Next Game: at Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:00 p.m. ET