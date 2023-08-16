TCU football 2023 preview: Record prediction, breakout candidates, bowl game
By Andrew Tineo
TCU enters 2023 with much higher expectations a year ago, hoping to recreate last year’s magical season.
How does a Cinderella team one up a season to remember? Carrying the weight of a 13-2 season and the first Big 12 school to win a College Football Playoff game.
Combined with the explosive Garrett Riley-run offense and the Horned Frogs knack for winning close games, was a special season.
The fire-drill kick to beat Baylor in Waco, come back home wins over Kansas State and Oklahoma State. And a thrilling CFP Semifinal, seeing TCU overcome Michigan.
Max Duggan closed his career the best way he possibly could, as an All-American, accounting for the second most touchdowns in a season in program history and a laundry list of other accolades.
Quite possibly, the biggest attrition from this program was not a player. Garrett Riley turned the Horned Frogs offense into a juggernaut in 2022. He took his services toward the east coast to be the play caller at Clemson. While other valuable pieces are playing professionally, his offensive scheme could be the biggest domino to fall.
Wide receiver Quentin Johnson and running back Kendre Miller are off to the NFL and cornerback Trevious Hodges-Tomlinson also heard his name called.
TCU football: Offseason additions, losses for 2023
The Horned Frogs capitalized in the off-season, adding high-end transfers in a trio of former Alabama players, wide receiver JoJo Earle, running back Trey Sanders, and offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer. Some of those new additions will be prominent in reloading, rather than rebuilding.
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan comes in to provide depth at a vital position and Oklahoma State’s John Paul Richardson and Ole Miss’ Jaylon Robinson bring key experience in the receiving room, a group that was not shy of attrition from last season.
In recruiting, TCU signed its best class, with seven four-stars, including Top-100 prospects wide receiver Cordale Russell and offensive lineman Markis Deal. Expect a couple of higher-end recruits to make an impact in 2023.