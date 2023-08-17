MLB Rumors: Astros trade bait, Ozuna’s future, Showalter in trouble?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Astros can trade from position of strength
The Houston Astros are in the midst of an AL West race with the Texas Rangers. Fans aren’t thinking about the offseason just yet, but you can bet the front office has an eye towards the future.
Houston is in position to trade from a position of strength. Even with Yordan Alvarez’s injury, the Astros outfield has been one of the most productive groups in the major leagues, and they’re set to get Michael Brantley back shortly.
If the Astros are smart — and they are — don’t be surprised if they dangle one of their outfielders to improve at positions of need. The more popular trade target could be Chas McCormick, who has excelled this season offensively thanks to a new, more upright batting stance. As MLB Trade Rumors notes, McCormick has been playing at a different level since early June:
"“McCormick was a quietly productive player over his first two big league seasons and has found a new gear in 2023. Over 313 plate appearances, he owns a .288/.378/.539 batting line. Of the 215 hitters with 300+ trips to the plate, McCormick ranks 18th in OBP and 12th in slugging. He has been on a particular tear of late, with a .317/.410/.593 slash since June 9.”"
Now, is it fair to think that production will continue into 2024? Perhaps Houston is more confident than myself, but trading him while his value is highest makes sense. McCormick can play the corners or center field. Dealing him would allow the Astros to improve their rotation depth or at first base, where they have a glaring need.
Don’t be surprised if McCormick’s name is floated, at the very least.