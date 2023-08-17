MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge disrespect, Cards IL move, and ex-Yankees prospect goes off
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Should Cardinals just shut down Nolan Gorman with move to IL?
The Cardinals announced they were placing star infielder Nolan Gorman on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday.
St. Louis appears to be done kicking the can on Gorman’s back issue, and Gorman lands on the IL after suffering from back discomfort since late July. Gorman is reportedly being treated with an injection that will sideline him for at least the next three days; the earliest he could return is August 25 when the Cards face the Phillies.
Given the ups and downs of Gorman’s last month, should St. Louis just shut the slugger down for the season? Cards fans have had to deal with injury tweet after injury tweet, and with St. Louis firmly out of playoff contention, it may make more sense for the franchise to keep him on the shelf so he doesn’t exacerbate his injury in a relatively unimportant season.
In his second year in St. Louis, Gorman has quietly become one of the unsung heroes of the organization, improving his OPS to .815 and recording 24 home runs, 67 RBIs, and six stolen bases.
Seeing Gorman sit for the rest of the season will deal another blow to the Cardinals’ already depressed morale, but at least the franchise won’t have to keep going through the vicious cycle of Gorman’s fickle recovery.
In Gorman’s place, the Cards can keep playing Richie Palacios, a developmental piece they traded for earlier in the season who could use the experience.