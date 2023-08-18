Former Michigan assistant praises Jim Harbaugh for telling NCAA to shove it
By John Buhler
As a shock to absolutely no one, former Michigan assistant Biff Poggi is defending Jim Harbaugh for his never-giving-in mentality when it comes to cooperating with the NCAA.
It goes without saying that college football is way better with Jim Harbaugh and Biff Poggi in it.
While Harbaugh is looking to three-peat in the Big Ten at his alma mater of Michigan, Poggi is taking over what might be the worst team in the AAC down in Charlotte. His 49ers got no love from The American media, as they picked Mr. Elite 11 Trent Dilfer’s UAB Blazers over his team. Regardless, Poggi is a hoot and a half in front of a microphone. We as fans are winners in all this.
Here is what Poggi had to say about Harbaugh’s suspension from the NCAA totally falling through.
What we need to celebrate this monumental moment for outspoken college coaches everywhere are greasy burgers from the local spot and pints of 2-percent, while rocking sleeveless t-shirts.
I have never wanted to see two spite burgers consumed by 60-somethings in my entire life, man!
Biff Poggi loves that Jim Harbaugh’s NCAA suspension got cut off like sleeves
When two middle-aged men are eating burgers totally sleeveless in mid-August, you would think they were in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Too bad p*****g teal in this scenario means a trip to the hospital, and not to Brooks Stadium over in Conway. Together, the Wolverines and the 49ers could combine to win upwards of 18 games this year. Like Alice Cooper sang, they’re 18 and they like it!
As we have seen out of Harbaugh, No More Mr. Nice Guy, they say. Not to say they are whipping out the paddles like the rising seniors in Dazed and Confused, but s**t is about to get real in an Ann Arbor parking lot, alright. The last time Michigan was this good … Ben Affleck was chilling in Southy with Robin Williams’ favorite janitorial student Good Will Hunting. How like them apples?!
For now, look for Michigan to clean up in the Big Ten and for Poggi to clean up in Charlotte. Neither is doing this for the money. When you played in the NFL or ran a hedge fund, you probably have more money than you could ever hope to spend. It is about sending the right messages, first to the players and then their families, but then sticking it to the NCAA like you would to your hated rival.
With Penn State and Ohio State left to boot, just look at Harbaugh going 1-0 vs. rivals this season!