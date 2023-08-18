Watch Pete Alonso throw Masyn Winn’s first career hit into stands
By Scott Rogust
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso managed to throw St. Louis Cardinals rookie Masyn Winn’s first career hit into the stands at Busch Stadium.
The St. Louis Cardinals made an announcement that caught the attention of the fanbase. On Friday, the team officially called up top prospect and shortstop Masyn Winn from Triple-A Memphis. Not only was he promoted to the majors, but he was also set to play in his debut game on Friday night facing the New York Mets, where he would start at shortstop and bat ninth in the order.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, in his second big league at-bat, Wynn hit a short hopper up the third base foul line but was able to beat Jonathan Arauz’s throw and reach first base in time. With that, Winn’s first career hit was a single.
What a great memory for Winn and will have that baseball to commemorate the occasion. Oh no, Pete Alonso, what are you doing?!?
After Winn was ruled safe at first, Alonso held onto the baseball in his glove and decided to throw the ball into the stands at Busch Stadium.
You could hear the boos grow loudly for Alonso. The Mets’ SNY broadcast said that the Cardinals dugout wasn’t happy with Alonso for throwing Winn’s first hit into the crowd. According to The Athletic’s Katie Woo, Cardinals pitcher Mike Mikolas was furious, and first base umpire John Tumpane had to tell him to calm down. Video on the SNY broadcast showed Alonso looking towards the Cardinals dugout, tapping his chest, and saying, “My bad.”
Fortunately, all was well. The team approached the fan who got the baseball and after a brief conversation, gave it back. So, Winn’s first career hit was not lost.
Who expected a first hit to have so much drama, specifically drama that has an entire dugout and crowd furious? Well, that’s exactly what happened after Alonso decided, albeit unknowingly, to give away Winn’s first career hit as a souvenir.
This was Winn’s lone hit of the game in four at-bats. The rookie struck out just once. The Cardinals lost 7-1.
Winn can forever say that his debut game was an interesting one.