What channel is the Big Ten Network in the 2023-24 season?

What channel is the Big Ten Network on for the 2023-24 college football season?
After four years of Ohio State dominating the Big Ten standings, Michigan wrestled away control to win the conference the last two years in a row. Will one of those powerhouses claim the title again this year or will a dark horse emerge?
Those are the questions that need answering in the Big Ten in the final season before expansion brings new challengers like USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon into the equation.
Battles that could shape the conference title race will take place each weekend on Big Ten Network. Here’s how to tune in.
The channel for the Big Ten Network will vary depending on your television service provider and location.
The good news is there is a nifty Big Ten Network channel finder to make figuring out your specific channel very easy. Just click the link, input your zip code and service provider and let the channel finder do the work.
How to stream Big Ten Network in 2023-24?
If you want to watch the Big Ten Network on your favorite streaming device, use the Fox Sports app.
Some streaming services like Fubo TV also carry the B1G. Fubo has a seven-day free trial if you want to test it out.
Other streaming services that carry Big Ten Network include Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
What is the Big Ten Network?
Big Ten Network will feature 40 live game broadcasts during the 2023 season with play-by-play voices like Cory Provus, Mark Followill, Lisa Byington, Connor Onion, Jason Ross Jr. and Joe Beninati joined by analysts like Jake Butt, Matt Millen, Anthony Herron and Brock Vereen.
Brooke Fletcher, Elise Menaker, Meghan McKeown and Justine Ward will be roaming the sidelines for updates as well.
Fans can also expect to see Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino as rules experts.