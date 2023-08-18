Darius Slay calls out Eagles fans for reaction to scary preseason injury
By Scott Rogust
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay called out the fanbase for their behavior while wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was carted off during the team’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.
The Philadelphia Eagles played their second preseason game on Thursday night, where they hosted the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. Two injury scares brought a halt to the game, the first being Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and the second being defensive tackle Moro Ojomo. Cleveland attempted to make a catch but landed hard on his head. He had to be placed on a backboard, where he was brought back to the locker room area.
As Cleveland was being treated by medical staff before being carted off the field, credentialed media in the press box filmed videos of Eagles fans in attendance doing the “wave.” That created tons of backlash for the fans’ behavior during a serious moment in the game.
Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was among those who were upset with how the fans reacted to Cleveland’s injury, tweeted that fans have “got to be better.”
Darius Slay calls out Eagles fans for doing the “Wave” as Tyrie Cleveland was treated for injury
Slay wasn’t the only Eagles player to call out fans for doing the “wave.” Wide receiver Quez Watkins took to Twitter to criticize those fans, saying, “Doing the wave while somebody is injured is insane!”
It certainly wasn’t a good look for those Eagles fans, especially with players looking on, hoping that Cleveland would be okay.
Fortunately, the Eagles announced later on during the game that Cleveland had movement in all of his extremities. He was officially ruled out of the game with what was described at the time as a neck injury.
Ojomo also left the game with a neck injury.
On Friday morning, the Eagles’ official Twitter account released an update on both Cleveland and Ojomo. The team revealed that Cleveland was diagnosed with a concussion and a neck sprain, while Ojomo was dealing with a concussion as well. The team announced that both are expected to make full recoveries. The Eagles thanked their medical team “for quickly diagnosing each player’s condition and acting with precision as they administered care.”
Slay and Watkins wanted to let it be known that doing the “wave” while a player is being treated by the medical staff is unacceptable.