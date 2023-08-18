Eagles HC Nick Sirianni gives Marcus Mariota dreaded vote of confidence
By Scott Rogust
After quarterback Marcus Mariota had a rough outing against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Nick Sirianni assured his status as the primary backup.
The Philadelphia Eagles are prepping to make another run to the Super Bowl after they fell just short of the goal this past February in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though they did lose a lot of talent, they did make additions via free agency, the NFL Draft, and the trade block, where they are still considered the favorites in the NFC. First things first, they have to get through the preseason to round out the roster.
On Thursday night, the Eagles hosted the Cleveland Browns. Eagles fans got to see the backup quarterback situation, as Jalen Hurts was inactive for the game. Marcus Mariota received the start, and he didn’t do much to impress the crowd in attendance and the viewing audience at home. Mariota completed just over half of his pass attempts, where there were numerous overthrows on his part, one of which led to an interception.
Mariota’s performance was only highlighted after rookie Tanner McKee had a much better showing, completing 10-of-18 pass attempts for 147 yards and a touchdown.
After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked whether McKee had a chance to win the primary backup job Hurts. Sirianni shut down that thought, saying, “Marcus is our backup.”
"“It’s also us finding out what he does well, too,” said Sirianni, h/t NFL.com. “What he sees well, what looks good to him. I know he didn’t play the way he wanted to tonight. I wouldn’t say he struggled the last game. You guys might have said that. I didn’t say that. He ran around and made some good plays and moved the ball really well with him in there against Baltimore. So tonight, yeah, obviously not up to his standard, but it’s about us finding what works for him. And that’s just us learning him. That’s us working together to figure that out.”"
As Sirianni says, Mariota is the backup, and they as a team are going to try and figure out what works best for him.
The Eagles had a need for a backup quarterback, as Gardner Minshew left to join the Indianapolis Colts with offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who received the head coaching gig. Enter Mariota.
Last year, Mariota received his first chance to be a starting quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons, after spending two seasons as the backup to Derek Carr on the Las Vegas Raiders. His second chance with the Falcons didn’t pan out, even while working in Arthur Smith’s offense. After 13 starts, Mariota was benched for rookie Desmond Ridder.
In those 13 starts, Mariota threw for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes. Mariota also ran for 438 yards and four touchdowns on 85 carries.
Last week, Mariota completed 7-of-11 pass attempts for 58 yards against the Baltimore Ravens.
For Eagles fans that were hoping McKee would leapfrog Mariota on the depth chart, it’s not happening right now. Next week, the Eagles take on, ironically, the Colts, Steichen, and Minshew in their preseason finale.