NFL Rumors: 3 Cowboys who should be traded before Week 1, one player to hold onto
NFL Rumors: Cowboys should trade CB Kelvin Joseph before he’s a sunk cost
When Dallas drafted Kelvin Joseph out of Kentucky in the second round in 2021, there were hopes that the rangey cornerback could be part of the future in the secondary, an ideal CB2 to pair with then second-year corner Trevon Diggs. Diggs has obviously held up his end of that bargain, but Joseph has struggled mightily.
Joseph has never truly caught on since he joined the Cowboys. That’s been evident this offseason in training camp as Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn have started experimenting with him playing in the slot as opposed the boundary, where he’s spent basically his entire football career up to this point.
But the results have still been middling, as Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country noted after the preseason opener against Jacksonville. He’s not making the plays and improvements that he needs to in order to make the 53-man roster at a crowded position that’s now deeper than it was a season ago.
Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, Nahshon Wright, rookie Eric Scott Jr. and special teamer C.J. Goodwin all seem to have a leg up on Joseph to make the final roster. That doesn’t leave really any room for the former second-rounder.
That’s just it, though — Joseph is a former Top 60 pick who no one batted an eye at when the Cowboys selected him there. He has that type of talent and arsenal of physical tools. That’s the type of players that other franchises are willing to gamble on a bit to try and see if they can save the situation for the cost of a late-round pick.
If that is, in fact, the case, the Cowboys would be foolish to not go that route and cut their losses instead of cutting the player.