White Sox: Tim Anderson opens up on suspension, next steps, future
By Kevin Henry
DENVER — On the day that his MLB suspension began for a much-publicized altercation, Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox opened up about a variety of topics, including what comes next for him.
Perhaps it was a bit ironic that just before Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox walked up the steps inside the visitor’s dugout at Coors Field to talk to members of the media about his suspension and what comes next that a rumble of thunder rolled across the sky above Coors Field.
It was certainly a metaphor for what has been a stormy season for Anderson, who has battled injuries and poor production at the plate before taking on Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians in the middle of the diamond after a slide into second base. The fight became the latest talking point about the White Sox All-Star and his future on the South Side.
Before the first game of his five-game suspension, Anderson took to social media to express his regrets, then spoke in person about what comes next.
“I said in that statement that emotions got the best of me. That happens,” Anderson said. “You go through things to get to other things.”
Those “other things,” Anderson said, include “trying to better myself as a whole, on and off the field.” While not wanting to elaborate on exactly what was said that sparked the brawl, Anderson did admit that the “positive energy” he talked about bringing back to the White Sox clubhouse when he returned in early May from a left knee sprain was perhaps a harder task than he thought.
“I’m at a point in my career that I’ve never been here before,” Anderson said. “That’s something that I’m wrestling with, continuing to keep trying to find that positive with a lot of negative things going around. It’s kind of hard to find that positive, but I’m obsessed with continuing to keep getting better. A better player and a better person, and just understanding what I’m up against.”
Tim Anderson is having a stormy season beyond the big fight
Part of what Anderson is up against is statistically his worst professional season, one that has seen him post an OPS+ of just 58 and a bWAR of minus-1.6. In 397 plate appearances this season, Anderson has slashed .238/.285/.284 and he has just one home run. He’s also had his leadership in the clubhouse questioned after what has been a rocky few weeks filled with the Guardians fracas and a reported altercation between him and teammate Yasmani Grandal.
“I always try to lead by example, but I haven’t gave a good example,” Anderson said. “That’s definitely not a good point. But I come every day to better myself and the guys around me, and I work. I’m pretty sure the organization knows what type of person I am and what I bring to the table and how I work.”
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol made it clear that Anderson was a part of the organization and that he expected good things to come.
“Any time something happens, he’ll be the first one to stand up. It might not be the timing everybody wants, but he always comes out and says what he has to say,” Grifol said.
“Sometimes things happen for a reason. I’ve said over and over again that adversity is education. I think we’re all learning through this process and sometimes it helps us down the road when we hit adversity again.”
And what lies ahead for Anderson? He said these next few days during his suspension will be spent trying to get back on track.
“Just take the time out and continue to keep working,” Anderson said. “I got some days to slow it down and understand. I’m definitely going to continue to work these next couple of days. I’ll be here with the guys and continue to get everything I need.”