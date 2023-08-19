Chris Jones warns Chiefs fans about fake fundraiser aimed at ending holdout
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs defensive star Chris Jones warned fans about a fake fundraiser aiming to make money off his training camp holdout.
Sadly for Chiefs fans, there is no direct way to donate money to ensure Chris Jones is on the field Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. Jones is in the midst of a contract holdout as he enters the final year of his deal. Kansas City has ensured fans they don’t intend to trade Jones, and are in contract with his agent.
However, Jones has sat out all of camp thus far and, as far as we can tell, doesn’t intend on reporting until an agreement is reached. The chasm between the Chiefs front office and Jones remains wide.
That being said, Jones still cares about Chiefs Kingdom, and wanted to make sure they don’t donate to a bad cause.
Believe it or not, this fake fundraiser for Jones received over $40,000 and counting. That’s how badly Chiefs fans want Jones back on the active roster.
When will Chris Jones report to Chiefs training camp?
It’s unclear where the middle ground is between the Kansas City front office and Jones, a player on the wrong side of 30 years old in search of one last giant payday. Jones has earned a new contract, and it will be lucrative — it seems the two sides disagree on the longevity and where Jones will rank among the highest-paid defensive players in football.
If Jones wants Aaron Donald money, then he may be waiting for quite some time. Still, Veach has insisted on multiple occasions that he won’t trade his best defensive player.
"“He’s a great player, and he wants a big contract,” Veach said. “He deserves a big contract, and I don’t think there’s any surprises in that regard. But there’s just some hurdles we have to work through in regards to how we can keep this thing going for the short- and long-term. But we’ve never wavered on, ‘This is a guy that we want to exhaust all of our efforts to get done,’ because that’s how much we think of him.”"
Veach would go on to say there are key differences between Jones and Tyreek Hill, who the Chiefs traded last offseason to the Miami Dolphins.
Jones isn’t on the move, but that doesn’t mean fans should expect him to report just yet.