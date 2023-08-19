Florida Gators: Graham Mertz mania is reaching another level in Gainesville
By John Buhler
The love Florida has for its transfer quarterback Graham Mertz is certainly a sight to see.
If Graham Mertz is as good as Florida thinks he is, well, the Gators have just landed themselves the next Joe Burrow in the transfer portal.
Mertz was a highly sought-after recruit coming out of high school. Yes, he had that one good game at Wisconsin during COVID, but his run in Madison was so underwhelming to say the least. While he put in the work at the facility and seems to be a likable guy, like Mitch Trubisky, he rarely hit the broadside of a barn with his erratic passing. Then again, he did play for run-first Wisconsin.
His new wide receiver Andy Jean believes Mertz can really be the next Burrow. Just listen to him…
"“I feel like he going to come in like how Joe Burrow transferred in from another school. I feel like he’s another Joe Burrow because he actually loves the game and he’s more detailed mentally.”"
The narrative around Mertz being the greatest thing since sliced bread is getting out of control.
While word on the street is that Mertz’s game has gone up a level from spring ball during fall camp, all that really matters is how he looks in Florida’s first big game of the season vs. Utah. Florida needs to be markedly better than it was a year ago under first-year head coach Billy Napier. The Gators had the electric Anthony Richardson at quarterback, and they went 6-7…
Although I expect for Mertz to be better at Florida than he was at Wisconsin, pump the brakes.
Florida football: The love affair with Graham Mertz is getting out of control
When Mertz committed to Wisconsin out of Overland Park, Kansas, he was supposed to be the guy to bring the Badgers’ passing game into the 21st century under their former head coach Paul Chryst. Instead, we largely forgot about Wisconsin football on a national scope in the last three years, due in large part to Mertz’s bad quarterback play. What makes us think it’ll work at Florida?
Florida is probably going to finish in the bottom half of the SEC East this season. Arch-rival Georgia runs the sport. Tennessee is as good as it has been in two decades. South Carolina is trending up under Shane Beamer. Even newish rival Kentucky seems to have top-25 staying power under Mark Stoops. So that leaves the Gators with the likes of Missouri and Vanderbilt in bad company…
Not only is Florida facing unrealistic expectations, but who is to say Napier will get a third year in Gainesville if it hits the fan again? Florida ran Dan Mullen out of town a season removed from winning a division title. He didn’t want to recruit, so I understand ousting him. However, what have we seen out of Mertz in games that matter that leads us to believe he is a changed quarterback?
Yes, I do expect he will play better at Florida, but the SEC East is way better than the Big Ten West.