College football realignment: Former Florida State QB thinks leaving ACC is a certainty
By John Buhler
Drew Weatherford expects for his Florida State Seminoles to leave the ACC in the next wave of college football realignment.
We may not be done with college football realignment just yet, I’m afraid…
While much of the attention has been focused on the carnage and aftermath of what was once the Pac-12, the dominoes might be on the verge of falling in the ACC. While the Magnificent Seven despise the league’s horrific grant of rights, few universities have the stones to really do something about, outside of Florida State, of course. Oh, they are not happy about their league…
Former Florida State quarterback Drew Weatherford was part of a Board of Trustees meeting that happened recently. He painted a very clear picture when it comes to what his alma mater may do.
"“I do think it’s an existential threat. And this is just one board member speaking. Unless something drastic changes on the revenue side at the ACC, it’s not a matter of if we leave, in my opinion. It’s a matter of how and when we leave. Not everyone may agree with that, but I feel really strongly about it because I don’t want to play games. I want to go compete for championships moving forward. That’s what Florida State is about. And unfortunately, we’re in a situation where money matters more than ever and you cannot compete without the resources necessary.”"
Here is the entire video of the Florida State Board of Trustees Meeting from earlier this month.
Although the Seminoles may want to leave their league, it takes more than two to tango. Not only are they going to need another university to probably join a new league, but another conference is going to have to have great interest in adding them. The big question is if the Big Ten or the SEC will value what Florida State University and other ACC institutions could offer them down the road.
For now, Florida State will be staying put in the ACC, at least through the 2024-25 academic year.
Former Florida State QB says that Seminoles leaving the ACC feels inevitable
What we have to remember in all this is Florida State had been a highly successful national independent under the iconic Bobby Bowden before joining the ACC in the 1990s. College football is infinitely different than it once was back then, but it is not like the Seminoles have as strong of ties to the ACC as do other Magnificent Seven programs like Clemson, NC State, UNC and Virginia.
Along with Miami and Virginia Tech, these are the programs to watch potentially blow up the ACC. Obviously, Florida State cannot do it on its own, but it will need one of these other six schools to break rank and join them on the way out. From a football standpoint, it should be Clemson. But from a serious expansionary effort, keep your eyes on state flagships like North Carolina and UVA.
Ultimately, one would be a fool to think the 14 member institutions are just going to sit on their thumbs until 2036 and continue to get lapped by the other Power Three leagues at the negotiating table. The Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC can all renegotiate their TV contracts at least once before the ACC will have its next time to talk. For that reason, it is all about getting out of the ACC.
It is going to be so costly to break the ACC’s Grant of Rights, but not as much as it is to stay put.